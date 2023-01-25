AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) recently declared its Q4 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. EPS beat while revenue missed expectations, although it was up marginally YoY. The market seemed to like the results as the stock went up 6% after earnings, thereby notching a six-month high as reported by Seeking Alpha here.
I have a history of analyzing AT&T's free cash flow ("FCF") before and after earnings, as covered in this article after 2022 Q3 results. But why FCF, you may ask?
When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share [EPS]. I prefer free cash flow as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:
Add to this the fact that the company's unusually stronger free cash flow guidance had raised expectations as can be seen here.
Let's see how AT&T's fourth quarter results stack up from this perspective. Did AT&T deliver?
The short answer to the question "Did AT&T Deliver?" is an emphatic yes. The FCF payout ratio for Q3 was 51% while in Q4 the number fell to 32.41%. Although AT&T's quarterly numbers look healthy above, will the annual numbers tell us a different story? After all, this is a company that has hurt investors with questionable decisions that led to insurmountable debt. Let's find out.
How do we look?
In comparison to end of Q3, EPS based payout ratio has gone up a little while FCF based payout ratio has gone down significantly due to the massive FCF in Q4. Notice that I used the lower end of the projected EPS above as AT&T has guided for FY 2023 EPS of $2.35 to $2.45, including a 25 cents impact due to a combination of pension costs, interest rates and taxes. I expect AT&T to have these issues periodically given their high pension obligations plus the obvious fact that rates and taxes are out of their control.
Back to this quarter's results, key highlights include the following:
John Stankey had his share of doubters when he took over the reign at AT&T and it is hard to blame them. After all, he was "one of them" given his history at the company and he led the DirecTV and Time Warner acquisitions. Naturally, investors worried about overall management but especially the debt situation. To the surprise and relief of investors, AT&T's debt has stayed flat since the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) spin off and it appears like the company has suddenly realized its best (and quite simple) strategy: be the best possible telecom player in the market.
AT&T's stock was at $16.21 when I reviewed its Q3 dividend coverage and since then, the stock has outperformed S&P 500 by about 15%. Although the dividend coverage looks strong, I rate the stock a "Hold" if you already have a position in the stock. If you are looking at initiating a position for the first time, this may not be a bad time as the technical strength shown below augurs well for the immediate future.
What do you think about AT&T's Q4 earnings, in particular, and the stock in general? Please leave your comments below.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
