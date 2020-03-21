Mission Critical REIT Investing

Summary

  • Always follow the money and pay close attention to underlying cash flows that will in turn drive shareholder returns.
  • In this article, I will explore the "mission critical" aspect to intelligent REIT investing.
  • Nobody wants to own a "buggy whip" REIT portfolio.
  • Be smart. Be tactical. Be disciplined. And be DIVERSIFIED!
Businessman Forward Path

wildpixel

“Mission critical.”

We heard a lot about that during the first months of the pandemic. In some places, it was more like the first year and a half.

Don’t recognize the term? How about we use the synonymous “essential

A building with palm trees in front Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Palmetto General Hospital (Medical Properties Trust)

MPW - 3Q22 Supplemental

MPW - 3Q22 Supplemental

MPW - 3Q22 Supplemental

MPW - 3Q22 Supplemental

Text Description automatically generated

MPW Investor update

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

MPW Proxy Statement

MPW Proxy Statement

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

Maritime Plaza (tenants include CSC, General Dynamics and SAIC) - OFC

Maritime Plaza (tenants include CSC, General Dynamics and SAIC) - OFC

A picture containing qr code Description automatically generated

OFC Investor Presentation

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust

OFC Financial Supplemental

OFC Financial Supplemental

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

A white building with cars parked in front of it Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Austin, TX Data Center - Digital Realty

DLR Investor Presentation

DLR Investor Presentation

Graphical user interface, chart, application Description automatically generated

Google

DLR Investor Presentation

DLR Investor Presentation

DLR Investor Presentation

DLR Investor Presentation

DLR Investor Presentation

DLR Investor Presentation

FAST Graphs (DLR dividend growth rate)

FAST Graphs (DLR dividend growth rate)

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Nareit

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLR, MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

