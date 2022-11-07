Murphy Oil Increased Its Dividend By 10%

Jan. 30, 2023 5:12 PM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)
Summary

  • Murphy Oil posted a fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income, excluding discontinued operations and other one-off items, of $1.10 per diluted share, beating slightly analysts' expectations.
  • Murphy Oil declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 10%.
  • I recommend buying MUR between $41 and $42, with potential lower support at $39.3, if oil prices fall significantly.
Sunset on Offshore Drilling Rig

Ed Lallo

Introduction

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is an independent global oil and natural gas exploration and production company that I have followed on Seeking Alpha since October 2017.

The company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on January

Table

MUR 4Q22 Highlight Presentation (MUR Presentation)

Table

MUR Production Details and Revenue in 4Q22 (MUR Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Map

MUR Gulf of Mexico Assets (MUR Presentation)

Chart

MUR Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Note: Revenues from oil and gas were $986.119 million.

Chart

MUR Quarterly Revenue Per Region (Fun Trading)

Chart

MUR Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different calculation, including divestiture.

Chart

MUR Oil Majors Dividend (Fun Trading)

Chart

MUR Quarterly Production history (Fun Trading)

The company produced 173.59K Boep/d in the fourth quarter, comprising 62% of liquids.

The offshore section, mainly the Gulf of Mexico, represents 50.1% of the total output in 4Q22.

Chart

MUR Production Per Region (Fun Trading)

Onshore US oil prices were $83.06 a barrel in 4Q22, up significantly from $76.28 realized last year.

Chart

MUR Quarterly Oil Price History (Fun Trading)

Below is shown how the equivalent production is spread between oil, NGL, and natural gas. Liquids represented 63% of the total output.

Chart

MUR Production in Oil, NGL, NG in 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

MUR Quarterly Cash Versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Net debt was $1.33 billion at the end of December 2022. The Debt is an unsecured senior credit facility, not subject to semi-annual borrowing base redetermination.

Table

MUR Balance Sheet (MUR Presentation)

Table

MUR 1Q23 Guidance (MUR Presentation)

Chart

MUR TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term MUR, as explained in my article.

Comments

