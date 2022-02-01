Open Letter To First Interstate Bank Board Of Directors After 11% Drop On Friday

Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.25K Followers

Summary

  • First Interstate reported 4Q 2022 earnings on January 27.  Shares promptly fell 11% from the prior day close.
  • An 11% one day decline can be a wakeup call to directors.  It should be occasion to say: What is the market telling us?
  • While the bank's 5.5% dividend yield is enticing on the surface, it tells directors that First Interstate is risky, another signal something is not right at the bank.
  • As a long-term investor (since 2015), I have five questions for the board's independent directors.
  • Holding First Interstate shares pending expected First Interstate response to Friday's double-digit loss.
Billings, Montana

peeterv/E+ via Getty Images

February 1, 2022

I last wrote about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) a year ago. At the time I expressed concern with the Great Western acquisition. I also expressed the view that the subsequent 16% decline in share price was evidence

This article was written by

Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.25K Followers
Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FIBK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.