Summary

  • Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has partnered with some large E&P companies to manage frac and produced water, as well as develop new water treatment and carbon capture technologies.
  • They are riding the wave of new technologies being developed as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • The company should no longer be considered just an OFS company and deserves higher multiples reserved for environmental technology companies.
  • Investors looking for growth may find Aris Water Solutions, Inc.'s prospects encouraging depending on their risk profile.
Extreme close up of thrashing emerald ocean waves

lindsay_imagery

Introduction

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) appears richly valued at current prices, trading at 18X earnings. The stock has been a "darling" of Wall Street for some strange reason since its IPO, trading at substantially higher multiples than its competitors, Select Energy Services, Inc. (

ARIS price chart

ARIS price chart (Seeking Alpha)

ARIS footprint

ARIS footprint (ARIS)

ARIS Services scope

ARIS Services scope (ARIS)

ARIS 3rd Qtr Highlights

ARIS 3rd Qtr Highlights (ARIS)

Water Standard advanced technology

Water Standard advanced technology (Water Standard)

Drought Map of the Western U.S.

Drought monitor (Drought.gov)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am forced to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

