Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SGIOF) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoshimasa Kyokawa - Investor Relations

Masako Kudou - Vice President, Finance and Accounting Department

Ryuichi Kiyama - Senior Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy Division and Corporate Planning Department

Takeki Uehara - Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President, Drug Development and Regulatory Science Division

Toshinobu Iwasaki - Senior Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Healthcare Business Supervisory Unit and Pharmaceutical

Conference Call Participants

Motoya Kohtani - Nomura Securities

Eiji Ueda - Goldman Sachs

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citi

Fumiyoshi Sakai - Credit Suisse

Naomi Kumagai - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Yoshimasa Kyokawa

Hello, everyone. My name is Kyokawa from Public Relations Department of Shionogi. Thank you very much for joining us today. This is the briefing for the Financial Result of the Q3 of Fiscal Year 2023. From Shionogi today we have Dr. John Keller, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Supervisory Unit and then we have Dr. Iwasaki, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Healthcare Business Supervisory Unit and Pharmaceuticals Commercial Division; and then, Dr. Ryuichi Kiyama, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy; and then Dr. Uehara, Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President; and then we have Masako Kudou, Vice President, Finance and Accounting Department.

Today, Kudou is going to brief you on the financial results for the Q3 and then Mr. Kiyama is going to explain our undertaking for the future growth, then we will have Q&A session. We are planning to end the session at 04:00.

Now let me explain simultaneous translation. Simultaneous translation is available for this session today. If you wish to use simultaneous translation, please click the globe icon at the bottom of your screen. And choose either Japanese or English.

