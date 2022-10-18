Is Valaris Limited A Smart Buy As The Offshore Drilling Industry Booms?

Jan. 30, 2023 6:11 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL)GBX, RIG, SAR, SAT, SAY, SHLLF
Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Marketplace

Summary

  • Valaris Limited is a leading offshore drilling company whose stock price soared by 70% over the past year.
  • It has a cheap forward-looking valuation; earnings per share are expected to grow from $3.38 in 2023 to $14.22 in 2025.
  • Valaris Limited stock is also near overbought levels and not cheap based on 2023 earnings estimates, and compared to its peers.
  • Is Valaris stock a buy here? I break it down below.
  • The Gold Bull Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Is Valaris Limited A Smart Buy As The Offshore Drilling Industry Booms?

Chart

StockCharts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is a top player in the offshore drilling industry, equipped with a cutting-edge fleet of rigs, a whopping $8 billion in assets and $5 billion market

Valaris Ltd.

Valaris Ltd.

Valaris Ltd.

Valaris Ltd.

Valaris Ltd.

Seeking Alpha

Valaris Ltd.

Valaris Ltd.

Valaris Ltd.

TradingView

Oil and Gas Drilling Platform

CloudVisual

Looking for buying opportunities? Join the exclusive community of smart investors who trust The Gold Bull Portfolio for expert analysis on all commodity stocks! When you subscribe today, you'll gain immediate access to my top picks, personal portfolio insights, and in-depth analysis of over 140 stocks. And, as a special welcome offer, new subscribers can try out our service risk-free with a free 2-week trial and receive a 10% discount on annual subscriptions. Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your investment strategy and grow your wealth – subscribe now!

This article was written by

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
13.97K Followers
Access to my personal gold portfolio and build your own winning portfolio.

With over a decade of experience in the investment industry, I am a highly skilled private investor with a proven track record of success in the commodities and hard assets sector. My areas of expertise include investing in gold and silver miners, royalty and streaming companies, pure exploration companies, as well as oil and gas producers and MLPs. My comprehensive understanding of these markets and my ability to identify and capitalize on profitable opportunities have enabled me to consistently deliver strong returns for my subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.