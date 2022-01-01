GSK: A Defensive With A Healthy Dividend Yield

Jan. 30, 2023 8:00 PM ETGSK plc (GLAXF), GSK2 Comments
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Marketplace

Summary

  • Pharmaceuticals company GSK has seen a nice run up in price in Q4 2022. But with a rotation in favour of consumer stocks, can this continue?
  • Its upcoming results could be an indicator. With earnings growth expected for 2022, its dividends could rise, adding to its attractiveness.
  • Its sales ex-Xevudy, its COVID-19 treatment, could also remain healthy, going by recent trends and news on its pipeline, which could indicate its medium-term prospects.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »
GlaxoSmithKline Headquarters In Brentford, London

Leon Neal

Since the time I first put a buy rating on the pharmaceuticals company GSK (NYSE:GSK) (OTCPK:GLAXF) in October last year, its price is up by 17.5%. I reiterated the buy rating in November again, and since

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
317 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.