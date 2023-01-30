Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 7:14 PM ETConfluent, Inc. (CFLT)
Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Shane Xie - IR

Jay Kreps - Co-Founder and CEO

Steffan Tomlinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Jason Ader - William Blair

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Howard Ma - Guggenheim

Derrick Wood - Cowen

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Kasthuri Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Eric Heath - KeyBanc

Fred Lee - Credit Suisse

Operator

Shane Xie

Hi, everyone. Welcome to the Confluent Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Shane Xie from Investor Relations, and I'm joined by Jay Kreps, Co-Founder and CEO; and Steffan Tomlinson, CFO.

During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding our business, operations, financial performance and future prospects, including statements regarding our financial guidance for the fiscal first quarter of 2023 and fiscal year 2023. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Further information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ is included in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

We assume no obligation to update these statements after today's call, except as required by law. Unless stated otherwise, certain financial measures used on today's call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis. We use these non-GAAP financials measure internally to facility analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in our earnings

