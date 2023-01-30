Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 7:15 PM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.68K Followers

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paige Melching - Senior Vice President of Investor Communications

Jure Sola - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Kurt Adzema - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Sanmina Corporation's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Senior Vice President of Investor Communications, Paige Melching. Please go ahead.

Paige Melching

Thank you, MJ. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanmina's first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call.

A copy of our press release and slides for today's discussion are available on our website at sanmina.com in the Investor Relations section.

Joining me on today's call is Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jure Sola

Good afternoon.

Paige Melching

And Kurt Adzema, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Kurt Adzema

Good afternoon.

Paige Melching

Before we begin our prepared remarks, let me remind everyone that today's call is being webcasted and recorded and will be available on our website. You can follow along with our prepared remarks in the slides provided on our website.

Please turn to Slide 3 of our presentation or the press release safe harbor statement. During this conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are just projections. The company's actual results could differ materially from these projections in these statements as a result of a number of factors set forth in the company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.