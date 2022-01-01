With Core Growth Slowing, Roper's Valuation Case Is Harder To Make

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.35K Followers

Summary

  • Roper reported in-line revenue and slightly weaker-than-expected segment-level profits for the fourth quarter.
  • Management's guidance for mid-single-digit revenue suggests greater deceleration here than for many industrial software players.
  • I'm concerned that Roper is getting less and less incremental benefit from M&A, having to leverage the business more and pay higher multiples but not really improving the growth/margin outlook.
  • M&A adjusted revenue and FCF growth of 9% to 11% can support today's price, but I want a greater margin of safety given what I believe is a riskier business model going forward.

Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

Roper (NYSE:ROP) management has been very upfront over the years about their desire to continue to transform the businesses toward higher-margin recurring revenue with lower capital intensity and a focus on niche businesses with higher

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.35K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.