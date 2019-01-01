Newmont: Great Insurance For The Everyday Investor

Jan. 30, 2023 8:38 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM), NGT:CA
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.64K Followers

Summary

  • Newmont endured a tough year throughout 2022 as gold prices suffered as central banks rapidly tightened monetary policy.
  • Despite this setback, they still produced free cash flow, as they have done every year since at least the beginning of 2019.
  • When looking ahead into 2023, the prospects of a recession or weak economic conditions are a top concern for investors.
  • Although, this should see monetary policy ease and thus help make a strong year for gold prices and thus provide a way to hedge this risk.
  • Since they sport a rock-solid financial position, their shares make for great insurance for the everyday investor, and thus, I believe that a buy rating is appropriate.

Selective focus of magnifying glass,glasses and Insurance Policy letter on a white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli

Introduction

Despite seeing a decent start to 2022, it ended up being a tough year for the gold mining industry as central banks rapidly tightened monetary policy to combat inflation. Due to these headwinds, it was unavoidable that

Newmont Ratings

Author

Newmont Cash Flows

Author

Newmont Operating Cash Flow

Author

Newmont Dividend Policy

Newmont Third Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

Newmont Capital Structure

Author

Newmont Leverage

Author

Newmont Debt Serviceability

Author

Newmont Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.64K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.