Buy Superbly Managed, Fast Growing, Deep Moated Atkore At 5 Times 2025 Earnings

Jan. 30, 2023 9:16 PM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR)2 Comments
Michigan Value Investor profile picture
Michigan Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Atkore is a deep-moated business, holding the #1 or #2 position in oligopoly markets across multiple business lines. Margins are persistently high.
  • The stock price is suppressed as investors worry that recent windfall conditions will end.
  • However, the company has rapidly grown EBITDA/share for years, well before the current windfall. This secular trend remains as strong as ever.
  • The company is guiding to greater than $18 EPS in 2025. They always beat. Always. I conservatively estimate $25 EPS for that year.
  • Atkore's M&A track record is absolutely superb, and the company may have hinted that they are considering a major acquisition. This would be a major upside to the investing case.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Concentrated Value with MVI. Learn More »
Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is a dominant manufacturer of metal conduits, PVC, armored cable, and related products across the U.S. and Europe. The company operates primarily in oligopoly markets with at most 2 large competitors in a given segment and is itself #1 or #2 in most

Thanks for reading my research. If you want to learn even more about my research process and what stocks I like, check out my subscription marketplace service Concentrated Value with MVI. You'll get:

  • my portfolio of top ideas
  • detailed write ups with regular updates
  • extensive commentary
  • access to the chat room
  • one on one communication with me. 

The best opportunity is when the other folks are panicking, but you keep your head. And that time is right. Now.

This article was written by

Michigan Value Investor profile picture
Michigan Value Investor
3.07K Followers
Value and deep value top ideas
My handle is the Michigan Value Investor, but everyone calls me MVI. I have a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkeley and worked briefly in the field before switching my interests to investing. I worked as an analyst at a billion dollar fund for several years before starting my own very small fund in 2009. During this time I have developed a group of stocks that I understand well, and I have excellent relations with management in many cases. This long standing familiarity with a select group of companies means I have a pool of investable ideas available to me where I don’t have to take time to get up to speed.


I first became interested in investing when I read an article about Warren Buffett, and my investing style reflects his teachings and those of Charlie Munger. Unlike many value investors, I am not impressed with Ben Graham as an investor.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATKR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.