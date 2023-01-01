Qualys Is Everything I Want To See In A Growth Stock

Jan. 30, 2023 9:32 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
139 Followers

Summary

  • For a while, I have been looking for the "perfect" growth stock.
  • There may be no such thing as perfect but the characteristics I see in Qualys are everything I wish to see in a growth stock.
  • Qualys is a cybersecurity company, and this industry has an exceptional macro environment.
  • With the right mix of company strength and industry conditions, Qualys will be the biggest holding in my growth portfolio.

Cyber Security, Digital Data Network Protection, Future Technology Digital Data Network Connection, Digital Cyberspace Abstract Background Concept with Shield Icon. 3d rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

The case for Investment

When investing in a growth stock, an investor is expected to make multiple compromises. Growing losses, increased debt levels, non-existent cash flows, dilutive shareholder actions are some of the most common compromises expected of the investors. How

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuation multiples - PE, PS, EV to EBITDA, EV to Sales, Price to Cash flow

Valuation Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
139 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QLYS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.