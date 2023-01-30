Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 9:05 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.67K Followers

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Hanover - Investor Relations

Patrick Harshman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Kalra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Steve Frankel - Rosenblatt

Tim Long - Barclays

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Tim Savageaux - Northland

George Notter - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to the Q4 and Full Year 2022 Harmonic Earnings Conference Call. My name is Latif and I will be your operator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to David Hanover, Investor Relations. David, you may begin.

David Hanover

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today for Harmonic’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. With me today are Patrick Harshman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to point out that in addition to the audio portion of the webcast, we have also provided slides for this webcast, which you may view by going to our webcast on our Investor Relations website.

Now going to Slide 2. During this call, we will provide projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. Such statements are only current expectations and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to documents Harmonic filed with the SEC, including our most recent 10-Q and 10-K reports and the forward-looking statements section of today’s preliminary results press release. These documents identify important risk factors, which can cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or our forward-looking statements.

And please note that unless otherwise indicated, the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.