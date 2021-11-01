DURA: A 3.40% Yield Haven With Low Valuation And Volatility

Summary

  • DURA tracks the Morningstar US Dividend Valuation Index, selecting high-quality, high-yielding companies with attractive valuations. DURA's expense ratio is 0.29% and has $97 million in AUM.
  • An unadvertised feature is DURA's low 0.77 five-year beta. Combined with an expected 3.39% dividend yield and a 15.87x forward earnings valuation, you won't find many other similar ETFs.
  • This article compares DURA with a few of them like SPHD, LVHD, and SPLV. All three peers have lower earnings and dividend growth and a higher valuation.
  • Despite a poor track record, DURA is a solid choice for defensive dividend investors. However, low-volatility ETFs already outperformed last year, and potential rewards may be limited in 2023.
  • I've rated DURA a hold, and will recommend another fund that high-yield investors should consider instead.
Quality concept with themed icons on wooden cubes.

gesrey

Investment Thesis

Today, I'm excited to initiate coverage on the VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA). DURA's objectives include delivering a high dividend yield by selecting U.S. equities with low valuations and strong balance sheets. However, low volatility is an unmentioned feature

