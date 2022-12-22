Comcast Is Facing Short-Term Challenges, But Fundamentals Remain Solid

Jan. 30, 2023 10:39 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Summary

  • We believe that Comcast's tepid broadband net adds put pressure on the stock. Fixed wireless, with its aggressive pricing, took the net adds share. Fiber overbuilders also intensify the competition.
  • Comcast's spectrum split and DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades can help the company compete with FWA and fiber overbuilders in network performance and marketing claims.
  • Further, affordable mobile plans, which we see as a unique value proposition for internet, should remain a growth engine. Millions of Xfinity internet users have not yet subscribed to mobile.
  • After a 35% rally, the stock has an upside but does not provide a comfortable margin of safety. Still, Comcast consistently generates massive cash flows with relatively stable debt level.
  • Risks remain if customers still see cheap internet prices as a top priority, and MNOs start being more aggressive in their mobile plans, which can slow down Comcast's efforts to acquire new mobile subscribers.

Investment Thesis

Although we see short-term challenges, we believe Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) can better compete with fiber and FWA with its network upgrades. Further, mobile has ample room for growth, as millions of Xfinity internet users have not yet subscribed to

An independent research that aims to produce in-depth fundamental analysis accessible to all investors. For now, we will cover a group of stocks in within the same sector to provide investors with more comprehensive analysis. At times, however, we will write about companies with wide moats and sold at reasonable prices, those that fall out of favor but still retain a turnaround story, and smaller companies that are not well-known by the market but hold significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Research reports are written based on analyst(s) analysis and expectations, and the analyst(s) must include sources for external data included in the analysis. The research analyst is not responsible for any inaccuracy caused by human errors. Still, Vektor Research will make sure, with reasonable efforts, to reduce such mistakes as minimal as possible. Please note that the forecasts do not guarantee any future performance. Vektor Research, along with the analyst(s), is not responsible for any loss, expenses, and the reader's decision-making, as we do not force readers to act towards any securities.

Comments

