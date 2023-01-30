Weekly Market Pulse: First, Kill All The Speculators

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed meets this week and is widely expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by 0.25% to a range of 4.5% - 4.75%.
  • The 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields are essentially unchanged since late September as investors await more information about the economy.
  • I think it is likely that we get past the current market turmoil without much more - or any more - damage.

Businesswoman or trader looking into the weekly report of stock market changes and taking notes, Bar and line charts. Double exposure of blue and green graphs, New York skyscrapers on background

ismagilov

The Fed meets this week and is widely expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by 0.25% to a range of 4.5% - 4.75%. The market has factored in a small probability that they do nothing and leave rates alone, but they’ll probably

US Dollar Change versus 10 Year Treasury Yield Change

CBOE 10-Year US Treasury Index

2-Year US Treasury Yield Index

US Dollar - Cash Settle

Asset Class Snapshot, Region Snapshot, Asset Class Summary, Region Summary, Equity Style Summary, Equity Style Snapshot

Sector Snapshot, Sector Summary, S&P 500 Sector Weights

Market Indicators

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.04K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.