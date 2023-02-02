Amazon Could Smash Q4 Expectations

Jan. 30, 2023 11:04 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)2 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.88K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon could be poised to sail past low earnings expectations next week.
  • I discuss two key levels that investors should watch as Amazon gets ready for its Q4 earnings presentation.
  • Amazon is undervalued and has a very attractive risk/reward relationship right now.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

I am very bullish with respect to the upcoming earnings presentation of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon will report its 4Q-22 earnings on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and I believe the eCommerce company has a good chance of exceeding low profit expectations.

Earnings

Earnings (Amazon.com In)

Moving Averages

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

AWS Segment Results

AWS Segment Results (Amazon.com Inc)

Net Sales

Net Sales (Amazon.com Inc)

Valuation

Valuation (Amazon.com Inc)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.88K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.