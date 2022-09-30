Chord Energy Corporation: An Interesting Bet On Oil And Gas Growth

Jan. 30, 2023 11:25 PM ETChord Energy Corporation (CHRD)PDCE, RRC, SWN, WTI
RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
440 Followers

Summary

  • The company’s financial position looks healthy and it reported strong Q3 results.
  • It is focused on returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
  • Demand for energy commodities will drive the stock’s future performance.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Investment Rationale

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is in a healthy financial position and reported strong Q32022 results. It is focused on returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Strong oil prices are supporting the operational performance of Chord Energy. Also, its attractive

This article was written by

RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
440 Followers
We provide end-to-end financial research services across asset classes. We are passionate about stocks and investments. We take pride in providing invaluable investing insights in an easy-to-understand way. .Chandan Khandelwal leads RCK, as its co-founder & CEO. He is a Chartered Accountant and Financial Consultant with more than 15 years of experience in Finance, Stock Market, Assurance and Business Advisory.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.