Alliance Resource Partners: Profits May Reverse In 2023 As Coal Prices Plummet

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.39K Followers

Summary

  • Thermal coal prices have surged since 2020 amid a decline in natural gas production, China's coal import regulations, and European natural gas risks.
  • Many factors promoting coal are fading as natural gas prices plummet amid warm winter weather and increased supplies.
  • While coal may regain its strength in the long run, the sharp price decline may significantly hamper US coal miner profits in 2023.
  • Alliance Resource Partners may not sustain its stellar Q4 results this year due to recent declines in the coal market.
  • If the US and global natural gas shortage returns, the bullish opportunity may return to ARLP - but I would avoid the stock until then.
Black coal

tomos3/iStock via Getty Images

The last three years have seen a significant strain on global energy supplies. Between the pandemic, lockdowns, and geopolitical conflict (the war and trade disputes), worldwide energy production has been hampered. The transportation of fossil fuel supplies from producing countries

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.39K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.