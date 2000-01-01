Time To Study Abroad

Jan. 31, 2023 12:08 AM ETSPY, DIA, QQQ, IVV, VOO, EFA, HEFA, EEM, HEEM, VWO2 Comments
Eric Parnell, CFA profile picture
Eric Parnell, CFA
32.14K Followers

Summary

  • Developed international and emerging market stocks have been surging relative to the U.S. in recent months.
  • Are non-U.S. stocks finally ready to take the sustained lead over their U.S. counterparts?
  • A closer look reveals that non-U.S. stock performance may not be as impressive as it seems at first glance.

teenagers searching place on a globe

franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

Non-U.S. stocks have been on fire as of late. After years of chronic underperformance relative to the United States, both developed international and emerging market stocks have been strongly outperforming over the last few months. This recent development raises

Chart

StockCharts.com

Chart

StockCharts.com

Chart

Barclays Research, MSCI, DataStream

Chart

StockCharts.com

Chart

StockCharts.com

Chart

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Eric Parnell, CFA profile picture
Eric Parnell, CFA
32.14K Followers
Chief Market Strategist, Great Valley Advisor Group and Assistant Professor of Business and Economics, Ursinus College

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investment advice offered through Great Valley Advisor Group (GVA), a Registered Investment Advisor. Great Valley Advisor Group and Stonebridge Wealth Management are separate entities.

This is not intended to be used as tax or legal advice. Please consult a tax or legal professional for specific information and advice. Third party posts found on this profile do not reflect the views of GVA and have not been reviewed by GVA as to accuracy or completeness.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.