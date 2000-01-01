Better Start To 2023 Has Investors Calling Bottom

Victor Lai, CFA profile picture
Victor Lai, CFA
320 Followers

Summary

  • After a challenging 2022, financial markets are starting 2023 with a strong rally.
  • The U.S. stock market is testing important price levels that many investors are watching closely.
  • While anything is possible in the near term, the sustainability of market moves is what should matter to longer-term investors.
Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

A year to remember

Happy 2023 and good riddance to 2022; it was a memorable year that many investors would rather forget. In the U.S., the S&P 500 index was down over -19% and the NASDAQ 100 was down by more than -33%, represented below as the

This article was written by

Victor Lai, CFA profile picture
Victor Lai, CFA
320 Followers
Managing Director at Bellwether Capital Management LLC • 20+ years industry experience • MBA • CFA charterholder • All opinions are my own and do not represent advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.