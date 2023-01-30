PointsBet Holdings Limited (PBTHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 11:56 PM ETPointsBet Holdings Limited (PBTHF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.68K Followers

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX:PBTHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Samuel Swanell - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Foote - Chief Strategy Officer, U.S.

Johnny Aitken - Chief Executive Officer, U.S.

Andrew Catterall - Chief Executive Officer, Australia

Scott Vanderwel - Chief Executive Officer, Canada

Andrew Mellor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rohan Sundram - MST Financial

Phillip Chippindale - Ord Minnett

Ben Brownette - Jarden

Larry Gandler - Credit Suisse

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the PointsBet Holdings Limited Q3 FY 2023 Appendix 4C Investor Presentation Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sam Swanell, Group CEO. Please go ahead.

Samuel Swanell

Good morning and thank you all for joining PointsBet Holdings Limited Q2 FY 2023 business update and activities report. This is Group CEO, Sam Swanell, and I'm joined on the call today by our Group CFO, Andrew Mellor; our regional CEOs and our U.S. Chief Strategy Officer.

Before we begin, please note all numbers referred to are unaudited and in Australian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Turning to slide three. Before speaking to our quarterly results, we were pleased to announce this morning that we have agreed to amend the media services agreement with NBCUniversal originally dated August 27, 2020. The original agreement had a five-year term ending in August 2025, and the parties have now agreed to extend the agreement by two years to August 2027. As a reminder, we are currently in year three of the agreement, which runs August 2022 to August 2023.

PointsBet has trialed and gathered key learnings from a media perspective since going live in the U.S. market. We are thrilled to have agreed with NBCU on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.