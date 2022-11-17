Microsoft: Big Problems Ahead

Jan. 31, 2023 1:41 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)1 Comment
Invest Heroes
Summary

  • Revenue totaled $52.7 bln (+2% y/y) compared with our estimate of $58.8 bln. The results were down 10% from our forecast due to a lower revenue in the PC segment.
  • The company’s EBITDA totaled $24.1 bln (-6.6% y/y), also missing our forecast for $29.3 bln. The difference is attributable to the lower revenue.
  • During the conference call, the management for the first time acknowledged the cloud computing segment had slowed toward the end of 2022 and said they expected it to continue slowing.
  • Worldwide PC shipments slumped by 29% y/y. Consumers are starting to extend the PC replacement cycle amid rising basic costs, even as retailers offer significant discounts to stimulate sales.
  • It is too early to invest in the company just yet, as Microsoft has been valued fairly by the market now. Rating is HOLD.

Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Investment Thesis

We expect the PC and laptop market to decline further, which will reduce demand for Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) OEM products. The deal to buy Activision (ATVI) will most likely fall through as it’s

Worldwide PC shipments slumped by 29% y/y to 65.4 mln units in 4Q 2022, according to Canalys, while over the full year 2022 they dropped by 16% y/y to 286 mln units. Notebook shipments underwent a larger decline relative to desktop PCs, down by 30% y/y to 50.1 mln units in 4Q 2022 and by 19% y/y to 223.8 mln units over the full year 2022. Consumers are starting to extend the PC replacement cycle amid rising basic costs, even as retailers offer significant discounts to stimulate sales.

Canalys

The PC market will also come under pressure from the weakening demand by corporate customers amid considerable workforce reductions. According to Canalys, about 60% of respondents in a recent poll of its channel partners said they expect their PC business revenue to remain unchanged or decline in 2023.

Canalys

We base our forecasts on the IDC outlook for worldwide PC shipments. According to IDC, worldwide PC shipments will continue to fall, declining by 5.3% y/y in 2023 amid a depressed demand. Physical shipments of PCs are set to decline by an average of 0.5% per year through 2026 due to high excess inventory and longer PC refresh cycles.

IDC

Therefore, we have lowered the revenue forecast for the More Personal Computing segment from $61.2 bln (+3% y/y) to $54.4 bln (-9% y/y) for 2023, and from $66.7 bln (+9% y/y) to $58.1 bln (+7% y/y) for 2024 due to a stronger-than-expected contraction of the PC market. The lower physical PC shipments will also hit the sales of the Windows software.

Invest Heroes

During the conference call the management for the first time acknowledged the cloud computing segment had slowed toward the end of 2022 and said they expected it to continue slowing in 2023. That’s why, we have also reduced the beta of the segment’s growth to the market growth from 0.8x to 0.7x for the forecast period to 2024. Therefore, the projected growth of the cloud computing segment has been cut from 17.2% y/y to 16.4% y/y for 2023 and from 14.4% y/y to 12.2% y/y for 2024.

Invest Heroes

Based on the new assumptions, we are maintaining the rating for the shares at HOLD. The downside is 8% and fair value price is 229. We are evaluating MSFT target price based on 2024 EV/EBITDA multiples & FCF Yield methods (average price between methods are taken).

Invest Heroes

Invest Heroes
