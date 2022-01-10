Khosrork

Article Thesis

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is a quality REIT that has offered a lot of dividend growth in the past. But today, shares are rather pricy, following a 20% gain over the last year, while the broad market pulled back over that time frame. IRM is a fundamentally healthy choice, but waiting for a better buying opportunity could pay off versus chasing shares while they trade close to all-time highs.

Well-Positioned For Downturns

Iron Mountain is a real estate investment trust that specializes in storage and information management services. This is a relatively uncyclical business, relative to more volatile real estate segments such as hotels, malls, and so on. Not surprisingly, Iron Mountain has thus performed well in past crises, showcased by the fact that funds from operations barely declined on a year-over-year basis. In 2015, FFO per share was down 3% versus 2014, while FFO per share declined by 1% in 2019. In 2020, FFO per share hit a new record high, despite the pandemic. The same held true in 2021, when Iron Mountain's FFO per share hit another record high, up by a compelling 13% versus the previous year. Full-year 2022 have not yet been released, but guidance and analyst estimates suggest that 2022 was another record year, with FFO per share forecasted at $3.75, which implies a growth rate of 8% versus the result from 2021.

In short, Iron Mountain is a company where investors don't really have to worry about the economic outlook too much -- the REIT is doing reasonably well even during times of crises, as its business is not cyclical or overly dependent on the macro environment. After all, companies need their information stored during good times and during bad times, so there is no reason to worry too much about a potential recession -- history suggests that IRM would still perform if one were to occur. At the same time, Iron Mountain's not-very-cyclical business model means that the company does not benefit too much during times of economic expansion -- other REITs that own hotels and similar assets benefit a lot more when the economy is doing well. Iron Mountain is thus more of a steady performer during good times and during bad times, meaning it tends to outperform during bad times while underperforming during good times.

Solid Underlying Performance

Iron Mountain reported its most recent quarterly results in November. During the third quarter, the company saw its revenue expand by 14% year over year, despite currency rate headwinds. The US Dollar has been strengthening over the last year, which is why the revenues that Iron Mountain generated outside of the US were worth less once converted to US Dollars. Adjusted for that, Iron Mountain's revenue would have been up by an even more impressive 18% year over year.

IRM presentation

That was partially the result of acquisitions and new projects, partially the result of same-property revenue growth. Same-property revenue growth is especially valuable for Iron Mountain, as it is more accretive -- costs do not climb meaningfully on a per-property basis, thus additional revenues from existing assets via higher contract rates promise significant additional gross profits that flow through to the bottom line. Said same-property revenue growth was pretty strong during the most recent quarter, at 9.7%, as we can see in the above presentation slide.

Iron Mountain does what many REITs do -- it issues shares and uses the proceeds for acquisitions. That means that its share count keeps rising, which is why growing funds from operations on a company-wide basis do not flow through to a similar FFO per share growth rate. Over the last decade, Iron Mountain's share count has risen from 190 million to more than 290 million, which equates to an increase of a little more than 50%. In other words, if Iron Mountain had grown its FFO by 50% over that time frame, FFO per share would have been flat. Luckily, through a combination of same-property revenue growth, margin improvement, and acquisitions of new assets, Iron Mountain managed to grow its company-wide funds from operations by a lot more than 50%, which is why FFO per share was still up close to 40% over the last decade, which makes for an annual growth rate in the 3% rate. This is less than Iron Mountain's FFO per share growth in 2022, but may serve as a better baseline estimate for the long run. It should be noted, however, that Iron Mountain is forecasting stronger growth over the coming years:

IRM presentation

According to management's plans, adjusted funds from operations per share will grow by 7% per year through 2026, slightly less than the company-wide adjusted FFO growth forecast of 8%. This implies annual share count dilution of around 1%, significantly less compared to Iron Mountain's past dilution rate of around 4% per year through the last decade. That could come true, but I tend to be somewhat more conservative relative to what management is forecasting, as the company has not achieved a similar AFFO per share growth rate in the past. If, however, the company were to achieve its goal, that would be great for shareholders, as this would not only allow for greater share price appreciation, all else equal, but since this also would allow for more pronounced dividend growth down the road. After all, Iron Mountain expects to increase its dividend growth rate once its payout ratio is down to the 60%-65% range, versus ~66% for 2022.

Dividend Analysis

Dividend growth in recent years hasn't been strong, as Iron Mountain increased its payout from $2.24 to $2.47 between 2017 and 2022, for a dividend growth rate of just 2%. Since 2020, Iron Mountain has not increased its dividend at all. With IRM most likely achieving its target payout ratio in the lower half of the 60s this year, investors can expect that this will change -- going forward, dividend per share growth should be more or less in line with adjusted FFO per share growth. If Iron Mountain performs as it has in the past, meaning AFFO per share growth will be in the ~3% range, dividends should grow at a similar rate. If IRM does manage to hit management's 7% growth target, that would allow for a very sizeable dividend growth rate -- in combination with a dividend yield of 4.5%, that would be quite attractive. But since IRM has not managed to hit this growth rate in the past, and since most REITs do not, I am somewhat more conservative with my estimates relative to management. But even a 3% dividend growth rate in the coming years would still be significantly better compared to what IRM has delivered in recent years.

Is IRM A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Iron Mountain is well-prepared for a potential recession -- the business is resilient, long-term contracts are in place, and the balance sheet is solid as well, thanks to a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 5.2, well below the REIT average of 5.8.

Iron Mountain also is able to increase its same-property revenue meaningfully, passing on inflation to its tenants. Management is forecasting a significant improvement in terms of growing funds from operations per share, although that might be a tad aggressive, as the past track record suggests that growth won't be too pronounced on a per-share basis.

Still, on a fundamental basis, IRM looks like an attractive low-risk income stock with dividend growth potential over the coming years.

Does this make Iron Mountain a "Buy" at current prices? I don't think so, due to its current valuation. Iron Mountain has seen its shares climb 20% over the last year, easily outperforming the market. Today, IRM trades relatively close to its 52-week high, and shares are trading at a small premium relative to the historic valuation:

Data by YCharts

At 13.4x EBITDA, IRM is not especially expensive in absolute terms, but this represents a premium versus how Iron Mountain was valued over the last three and five years. Ideally, shares are bought when they are trading at a discount compared to their historic valuation range, not at a premium. Waiting for a better buying opportunity, such as last fall when IRM traded in the lower $40s for a while, could be a good idea. Not only would it allow for a better risk-reward ratio in terms of future share price potential, but it would also mean locking in a higher starting yield. I was bullish on IRM in the past, e.g. shown in this article -- IRM is up 109% since, including dividends. But at current prices, IRM thus looks like a "Hold" to me.