Kinder Morgan: Bull Case Supported

Jan. 31, 2023 2:36 AM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.16K Followers

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan’s natural gas business performed very well in Q4’22 due to growing product demand.
  • Kinder Morgan had only a 51% payout ratio, based on distributable cash flow, in Q4’22 as well as in FY 2022.
  • Attractive valuation and high yield make Kinder Morgan a strong buy.

Natural gas pipeline.

abadonian/iStock via Getty Images

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) submitted its earnings sheet for the fourth quarter recently and the midstream company convinced with double-digit distributable cash flow and EBITDA growth. Kinder Morgan also maintained a very low DCF-based payout

Source: Kinder Morgan

Source: Kinder Morgan

Source: OPEC

Source: OPEC

Source: Kinder Morgan

Source: Kinder Morgan

Source: Kinder Morgan

Source: Kinder Morgan

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.16K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMI, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.