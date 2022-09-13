The S&P 500 Rises As Index's Dividend Outlook Improves

  • The dividend outlook for the S&P 500 in 2023 continued to improve.
  • The Federal Funds Rate is also currently projected to top out on or by the conclusion of the Fed's March 2023 meeting.

The dividend outlook for the S&P 500 (SPX) in 2023 continued to improve. Combined with recent upward momentum, the index closed at 4,070.56, some 13.5% above its 12 October 2022 bottom, but still 15.1% below its 3 January 2022 record

Alternative Futures S&P 500

S&P, CBOE, IndexArb, Author's Calculations

S&P 500

CME Group Futures

