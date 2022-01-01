Webster Financial Looks Undervalued, But With Elevated Integration Risk

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.35K Followers

Summary

  • Webster's fourth quarter earnings included better spread income (on higher net interest margin), minor disappointment around opex, and healthy funding and credit.
  • Acquiring interLINK adds another differentiated source of lower-cost deposits, and the HSA business is tracking ahead of last year in terms of enrollment.
  • Looking at risks, the office portfolio seems to be okay for now and while there is elevated risk to integrating Sterling, management is being slow and deliberate about the process.
  • Core earnings growth in the 4% to 4.5% range can support a fair value above $60.

Webster Bank, Providence

tupungato

Banks in general are out of favor during this tightening cycle, and banks that have recently engaged in large-scale M&A are even more so, which puts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) in a tougher position. Down about 18% since

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.35K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.