Three 4+% Yielding Blue-Chips Profiting From A $150 Trillion Megatrend

Summary

  • Hannon Armstrong is a great way to earn a safe 4% yield and 14% long-term returns powered by the $7 trillion US green energy gold rush.
  • But NEP is a lower risk way to earn slightly better yield and it's growing 50% faster. Management just reiterated guidance for 15% dividend growth through "at least" 2026.
  • NEP's backlog of NextEra Energy projects to buy keeps getting bigger. NEP could keep hiking its dividend 3.3% per quarter until long past 2030, possibly for 30+ years.
  • BAM is the king of infrastructure and green energy investing. It offers the same yield as HASI but is growing 50% faster and management is guiding for 20% returns for 20 to 30 years.
  • NEP and BAM are a lower risk way to earn superior long-term income and returns. With HASI up 13% since I last recommended it, there is very little downside to my family portfolio selling HASI to add to BAM and NEP, boosting our long-term return potential by 1.2% per year.
Dollar Banknotes Flying and Raining

ekinyalgin

This article was originally published on Dividend Kings on Monday, January 30th, 2023.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On December 5th, I recommended Hannon Armstrong (HASI) to Dividend Kings members, and the results have been pretty good so far.

Ycharts

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Gurufocus

Investor presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

investor presentation

Investor presentation

Investor Presentation

Investor presentation

Morningstar

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP, BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns BAM, NEP, and HASI in our portfolios.

Comments (2)

