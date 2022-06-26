1-800-Flowers.com: Hold After Rough 2022

Jan. 31, 2023 4:43 AM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)
The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
98 Followers

Summary

  • 1-800-Flowers' revenues continue to rise as it grows through acquisitions.
  • FLWS had a rough 2022 because of changing consumer habits in response to high inflation.
  • A DCF analysis estimates FLWS' intrinsic value has an upside of more than 15% from the company's current share price.

Shot of a young man surprising his wife with a bunch of flowers at home

LumiNola/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) is a popular online flower and gift retailer that offers a wide range of products to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The company has portfolio well-known brands like Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari's

FLWS Revenue Data

FLWS Data by Stock Analysis

FLWS Free Cash Flow Data

FLWS Data by Stock Analysis

FLWS ROIC Data

FLWS Data by Stock Analysis

FLWS Stock Price Data

FLWS Data by Stock Analysis

FLWS DCF Data

Author's Work

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
98 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.