Thesis

I have previously assigned a 'Hold' recommendation to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), expressing a slight confusion as to why Ray Dalio bet $1 billion dollar on the firm - his hedge fund's largest single stock position. (Ray Dalio's Bridgewater continues to bet close to $1 billion on PG stock, according to the firms' latest SEC 13F filing). Reflecting on P&G's results for the December 2022 quarter, I continue to believe that the consumer conglomerate is a 'Hold' at best. While I do understand that P&G's exceptional collection of brands provides safety in a context of multifaceted macroeconomic uncertainty, so does an investment in US treasury notes. And P&G's dividend yield is lower across the yield curve.

For reference, PG stock is down approximately 12% for the past twelve months, as compared to a loss of less than 6% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Seeking Alpha

Procter & Gamble's December Quarter

As expected, P&G delivered a solid performance in the December quarter. During the period from September to end of December, P&G generated total revenue of about $20.8 billion, reflecting a topline contraction of about 1% as compared to the same period one year earlier. With regards to profitability, the firm generated close to $4.8 billion of operating income, as compared to $5.17 billion in the period of 2021, a 7% year over year negative growth. Similarly, net earnings were down 7% year over year as well, recorded at $3.9 billion.

P&G Earnings Report Q2 2023

Reflecting on P&G's group performance it is worth pointing out that most of the conglomerate's product divisions recorded lower sales volume, while benefits of price increases were approximately offset by foreign exchange headwinds.

P&G Earnings Report Q2 2023

Solid Guidance

P&G raised its guidance for fiscal 2023 sales, as management now expects company organic sales growth of approximately four to five percent. However, given FX headwinds, in the best case scenario, total dollar-denominated group revenues for FY 2023 are expected to be flat as compared to FY 2022. In the 'worst case' scenario sales will be down 1 percentage point.

P&G maintained its outlook for FY 2023 diluted EPS, to about $6.05, citing the following headwinds:

$1.2 billion after-tax due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates,

$2.3 billion due to higher commodity and materials costs, and

$200 million from higher freight costs.

Difficult To Argue A Bull Case

In consideration of the strong dollar, paired with macroeconomic challenges, P&G's Q2 2023 results were not bad, but certainly they were not excellent enough to justify a valuation premium for the firm's 2.6% dividend yield over the US' treasury notes.

Seeking Alpha

Notably, P&G's dividend is valued at a premium over the US treasury notes as compared to the entire maturities schedule.

Bloomberg

Mathematically speaking, considering that an investment in US treasury notes is considered as the risk free reference, only growth in P&G's dividends would justify the valuation premium. I, however, struggle to argue the necessary growth/ bull case. Firstly, I would like to point out that P&G's financials are heavily reliant on mature markets like North America and Europe, which have relatively low GDP expansion and declining populations. Secondly, P&G's product portfolio is weighted towards traditional consumer goods, such as household cleaning products, personal care items, and beauty products. While these products are essential, they are also commoditized - some more, some less. In context of a global economic slowdown, I argue that many of P&G's products could face more noticeable competition from cheaper private label and generic brands, which address the cost-conscious consumers. Thirdly investors should consider that P&G has approximately $28 billion of net debt, as of Q2 2023 reporting. Thus, either P&G pays down debt, or the firm pays higher interest costs. Either way, there is likely an effect on dividend growth potential.

All that said, for the foreseeable future, I expect P&G's dividend to grow in the range of 2-3% annually at best. Needless to say, this is not enough to justify the 50-80% yield premium of the risk free rate, depending on maturity.

Conclusion

P&G's Q2 2023 results were not bad, but certainly they were not good enough to justify a valuation premium for the firm's 2.6% dividend yield over the US' treasury notes (Note that if a yield is lower for asset X than for asset Y, all else equal, then asset X is priced at a premium). As I do not see P&G growing its dividend such that the company's equity yield is in line with the risk free rate, I continue to believe that the consumer conglomerate is a 'Hold' at best; and I remain puzzled over ray Dalio's $1 billion dollar bet.