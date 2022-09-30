Procter & Gamble: Still Puzzled Over Ray Dalio's $1 Billion Bet

Jan. 31, 2023
Summary

  • P&G's Q2 2023 results were not bad, but certainly they were not good enough to justify a valuation premium for the firm's 2.6% dividend yield over the US' treasury notes.
  • In FY Q2 2023, P&G generated total revenue of about $20.8 billion, reflecting a topline contraction of about 1% as compared to the same period one year prior.
  • Reflecting on P&G's growth potential, I do not see the necessary bull such that the company's equity yield is in line with the risk-free rate.
  • I continue to believe that the consumer conglomerate is a 'Hold' at best.

Thesis

I have previously assigned a 'Hold' recommendation to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), expressing a slight confusion as to why Ray Dalio bet $1 billion dollar on the firm - his hedge fund's largest single stock position.

P&G Earnings Report Q2 2023

P&G Earnings Report Q2 2023

