2 Driving Forces Behind The Rally In Gold

Jan. 31, 2023 6:38 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has a negative correlation with expectations for what the Fed is going to do with rates.
  • Just as a weaker dollar is good for the euro and the yen, it’s typically good for gold too.
  • Expectations of higher rates tend to hurt gold whereas expectations for lower rates tend to help it.

Gold Bars Sitting on Blue Bar Graph, Stock Market and Finance Concept.

hallojulie

By Erik Norland

What’s behind the recent rally in gold? And is that rally likely to continue?

Since Nov. 3, gold prices have rallied $300 per ounce, a gain of over 18%. However, gold is still trading in the same range that it has been in since April 2020. It’s merely moved from the bottom of the range toward the higher end of the range but it’s still $130 short of its all-time high.

Price of Gold

It seems that two things have sparked the recent rally in gold. First, a patch of soft consumer spending data and lower inflation numbers in the United States have given rise to expectations that the Fed might slash rates by 200bps beginning later this year. Gold is like a currency but one that pays no interest. As such, it has a negative correlation with expectations for what the Fed is going to do with rates. Expectations of higher rates tend to hurt gold whereas expectations for lower rates tend to help it.

Fed Fund Futures

Second, the U.S. dollar peaked at the end of September and has begun to fall. Gold has a negative correlation with the Bloomberg Dollar Index. Just as a weaker dollar is good for the euro and the yen, it’s typically good for gold too.

Gold-Bloomberg Dollar Index Correlation

Original Post

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.32K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.