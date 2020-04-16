We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) invests in a diversified, multi-asset class set of index ETFs, focusing on fixed-income. Although IYLD's diversified holdings and good, growing 5.0% dividend yield make for a reasonable investment thesis, there are several other funds out there with similar, but broadly superior, characteristics. These include the Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (PCEF) and the Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (HNDL). In my opinion, IYLD is inferior to these two funds, so I see no reason to invest in IYLD at the present time.

IYLD - Basics

Investment Manager: BlackRock

Underlying Index: Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income Index

Expense Ratio: 0.58%

Dividend Yield: 4.97%

Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 1.90%

IYLD - Overview and Analysis

Strategy and Holdings

IYLD is a diversified, multi-asset class ETF, tracking the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income Index. Said index includes BlackRock fixed income, equity, and alternative asset index ETFs. Asset classes and weights are as follows.

IYLD

Funds from any of the above asset classes must also meet a basic set of inclusion criteria, centered on liquidity and size / AUM, to be included in the index.

Fund weights are calculated using a mean variance optimization equation, which maximizes yields and (expected) returns while minimizing volatility. Depending on market conditions, the fund might not necessarily be invested in all relevant sub-asset classes. As an example, the fund might forego investments in U.S. equities or municipal bonds if these carry low yields. IYLD's weighting scheme could cause the fund to overweight / underweight specific industries and asset class subsegments, leading to overperformance or underperformance.

IYLD's largest holdings are as follows.

IYLD

As can be seen above, IYLD's current holdings are broadly reflective of the fund's underlying index. IYLD invests in bonds, equities, REITs, preferreds, and similar asset classes and securities, with a strong focus on bonds.

Currently, the fund is overweight riskier bonds, including high-yield corporate bonds and emerging market bonds, almost certainly due to their strong yields. These are riskier than the average bond, but still safer, less volatile than the average stock. On the flipside, the fund does not currently invest in U.S. equities, although it does invest in U.S. REITs.

IYLD provides investors with exposure to most relevant asset classes, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders. The fund does not provide exposure to all relevant sub-segments within these asset classes, so diversification is not as high as it could be. Several multi-asset class ETFs I've covered in the past, including PCEF, the Vanguard Target Retirement 2020 Fund Inv (VTWNX), and the Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF do provide said exposure. As such, investors looking for the maximum amount of diversification possible should consider investing in these other funds over IYLD, in my opinion at least.

Dividend Analysis

IYLD focuses on bonds, which tend to sport reasonably good yields, and weights funds so as to maximise yield without jeopardising risk and volatility. This results in a 5.0% yield for the fund, reasonably good on an absolute basis, and significantly higher than the average equity or bond index fund. IYLD's yield is quite close to that of the average high-yield corporate bond index fund, consistent with the fund's holdings / overweight high-yield bond position.

Data by YCharts

IYLD's yield is higher than VTWNX's yield, but much lower than PCEF's. It is also lower than HNDL's, but that fund has a managed distribution policy, so yields are not indicative of underlying generation of income, and are not comparable to most ETFs. In short, IYLD's yield is about average for a diversified, multi-asset class index ETF, although there is a lot of variation in this industry segment.

Data by YCharts

IYLD focuses on bonds, so dividends are somewhat dependent on Federal Reserve intervention rates. Higher Fed rates lead to higher bond interest rates, resulting in higher income for the fund, and higher dividends for shareholders. The Fed has aggressively hiked rates since early 2022, during which IYLD's dividends have seen very hefty growth, as expected.

IYLD

IYLD's dividends should see further growth in 2023, from past rate hikes, and due to (likely) future hikes. Growth is not certain, and would almost certainly stall if the Fed pivots in the next few months, but does seem very likely, in my opinion at least.

IYLD's good, growing 5.0% dividend yield is a benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Performance Analysis

IYLD's performance track-record is subpar, to say the least. Long-term returns of 2.3% per year are incredibly low, and much lower than those of most asset classes. IYLD also tends to underperform relative to a 60% bond / 40% global equity portfolio, which is reasonably close to the fund's asset class mix. IYLD also tends to underperform relative to its peers, although not significantly so. To make matters worse, the fund does not look particularly safe either, with the fund suffering equity-like losses during prior downturns. No silver linings, although the fund's overall performance is not terrible, just below-average across most relevant time periods and metrics.

IYLD

From what I've seen, underperformance was likely the result of an ineffective, underperforming investment strategy. As an example, IYLD chose to exclusively invest in international stocks over U.S. stocks, and international stocks have underperformed for years. Although there is no guarantee that the fund's investment strategy will continue to underperform moving forward, I see no reason to think it will improve either.

PCEF and HNDL have broadly similar holdings and characteristics as IYLD, but superior performance track records. In my opinion, these two funds, but especially PCEF, are superior investment opportunities relative to IYLD.

Conclusion

IYLD is a diversified, multi-asset class index ETF. Although the fund has some benefits, PCEF and HNDL are similar, but broadly superior choices. As such, I would not be investing in IYLD at the present time.