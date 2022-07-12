Kevin Dietsch

Many disciplined value investors view an overly optimistic CEO as a negative. Setting expectations too high can lead to overpriced shares, broken promises, and unhappy investors. Bill McDermott is the textbook definition of optimism. McDermott worked at SAP (SAP) for 17 years, filling the CEO role for his last 4 before taking the helm of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in 2019.

It doesn't take much time listening to McDermott to sense the enthusiasm in his voice for ServiceNow and enterprise software. When McDermott states his mission of making ServiceNow the "defining enterprise software company of the 21st century", it raises red flags for investors familiar with promotional leaders that overpromise and underdeliver.

Typically, a great investor's nose for fluff is very strong. But, Bill McDermott might be generating a false positive. Bill is a great salesman, and has found his way to leading a business with a great platform to match.

Setting The Stage:

On July 11th, 2022, the eternally optimistic McDermott went on CNBC and uttered the phrase "macro crosswinds" when describing the environment at the time. Given McDermott's reputation, the slightest hint of trouble was enough to send shares into a frenzy, with ServiceNow closing down 13% the next day.

But in McDermott changed his tune with recent interviews and during the Q4 earnings call, expressing upbeat views on the resilience of IT spending, hiring trends, and ServiceNow's competitive position.

When asked on the earnings call about this shift, McDermott used it as an opportunity to celebrate ServiceNow's success in navigating this macro blip:

I did call it out. I think maybe we were the first ones to call it out that there were some clouds on the horizon back then, and we all know the forces that were blowing…And we immediately revamped our go-to-market in the way we approached the customer because we knew the customer would have to do more with less, automate their business, take cost out and improve productivity per person.

McDermott also used this as a moment to distance ServiceNow from 'commodity tech' that benefited from pandemic era excess. Many such businesses, especially those with consumption based pricing models, will struggle in an environment where businesses are focused on optimizing costs. ServiceNow's essential nature and SaaS pricing model ensures they are extracting similar value than they are providing to customers. In this environment, the highest quality businesses grab market share.

As an even starker contrast to his comments in July and subsequent months, at various points in the Q4 earnings call it seemed as though ServiceNow's guidance might be on the conservative side. McDermott emphasized the discipline built into their forecasts. This quote was even more telling:

I don't get caught up in the cRPO thing because it's only a forecasting based on prior year assumptions, it has nothing to do with what actually happened.

Bill McDermott's key pitch to ServiceNow is the great reprioritization to "systems that matter". Given the strength of the business's profile, he has a lot of evidence to back his claims.

The Results:

ServiceNow's CFO Gina Mastantuono emphasized the strength of new business in Q4 by highlighting 30% growth in net new annual contract value, a metric they have never reported before, in conjunction with slower 2023 renewals. Slower renewals would pressure remaining performance obligations, their backlog of business, in this past quarter. This potentially adds an extra variable to set up even stronger months ahead.

FX pressures have continued to significantly impact the growth rate of the business. Here's a snapshot of the high level stats at ServiceNow, keep in mind this year's growth rate was 25.5% in constant currency:

Author / Public Filings

All things considered, ServiceNow's results are still incredibly strong. In the short run, stocks are an expectation game. In the long run, all that matters is growing free cash flow per share, the amount business owners are entitled to. Growth rates can ebb and flow, accelerate and decelerate, to be a confident business owner one must have a thesis grounded in fact and reasoning to not be shaken by volatile near term fundamentals.

Strategy, Capital Allocation & Valuation:

McDermott laid out a few simple pillars of growth to consider in their earnings call. Primarily the opportunity to expand the platform globally, continued to invest in their organic R&D growth engine, and successful go-to-market strategy. I've covered my entire thesis on ServiceNow here, where I go into more depth on why I think ServiceNow is a particularly special growth machine.

ServiceNow has reached its $7.2B run-rate via organic growth and investing in internal development. McDermott repeated his stance that the business doesn't need M&A on his most recent interview, but whispers say this might be up for debate:

Every banker I talk to says they're trying to buy something. CJ Desai is holding Bill back.

Organic growth and efficient reinvestment makes ServiceNow appealing over other large-cap software businesses. For example, Salesforce (CRM) has a history of making questionable acquisitions that have significantly diluted shareholders without providing any additional value on a per share basis. The upside from a great acquisition might not be worth the risk of making a poor acquisition and heading down the Salesforce path. The shareholder base may begin to rethink their ownership if this were to transpire.

ServiceNow's R&D machine is all about creating new products using the ServiceNow platform that improve enterprise workflows. Employees and customers will always have pain points to be solved. And ServiceNow is one of the most important tools of advancement.

ServiceNow has become the defacto platform for IT Management in the enterprise, and has successfully ventured into other areas like customer service management and human resource management. Investing requires assuming risk and nothing is guaranteed about the future. One of the biggest questions with penetrating pieces of technology is what forward growth rates will look like.

TAM is very abstract, despite management teams across industries feeling confident enough to quantify. ServiceNow has set a target of $16B+ revenue by 2026. What can give investors some confidence in their ability to forecast is the green fields ServiceNow can tangibly see with existing customers:

If all we did was help existing customers consume everything this platform can do, we would stay a fast-growth company. But of course, our strategy goes well beyond this as does our proven ability to execute.

Management mentioned in their analyst day coming up this spring they will further clarify their targets given current FX headwinds. This may delay ServiceNow's arrival at its targets, but reaching their goal still feels within reach.

ServiceNow has posted the most impressive organic growth trajectory amongst its peers. All while posting free cash flow margins above 30%. Even with pressure on customers to cut, ServiceNow has continued to maintain its margins.

Enterprise software demands higher than market multiples for its stickiness. Salesforce is currently trading at about 30x free cash flow. Given ServiceNow's superior capital allocation and more profitable reinvestment, using Salesforce is a generous comp. At $16B in revenue, ServiceNow should be generating in the neighborhood of $5B of free cash flow with low levels of dilution. Even in a downside scenario where multiples further compress, ServiceNow looks attractive at these levels. ServiceNow should easily top a $150B market cap with the next handful of years.