5 Things To Know About Recessions

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
520 Followers

Summary

  • The most common definition of a recession is two or more consecutive quarters of negative growth in a nation’s GDP on an inflation adjusted basis (real GDP).
  • It is common for bear markets to begin before recessions officially start as investors anticipate tougher economic conditions and lower earnings ahead.
  • While recessions are never pleasant, they often create an opportunistic landscape longer term.

Recession ahead - road sign warning concept

gguy44

Is a recession coming? A question that is top of mind for investors, businesses, and everyone in between. In our Annual Outlook, we shared our view that growth will continue to slow, and a recession is the most likely

This article was written by

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
520 Followers
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.