simarts

Thesis

I have previously argued that there is more upside for UBS (NYSE:UBS), the Swiss banking giant. And reflecting on an exceptionally strong December quarter, beating analyst consensus estimates with regards to both revenue and EPS, I am finding even more confidence in my bullish thesis. In fact, reflecting on a higher yield environment for all asset classes, paired with an influx of clients from Credit Suisse (CS) I upgrade my EPS expectations for UBS through 2025; I now calculate a fair implied target price equal to $34.46/ share.

UBS stock has strongly outperformed the market in the past year. For reference, for the trailing twelve months, UBS stock is up approximately 14%, as compared to a loss of slightly more than 7% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Seeking Alpha

UBS December Quarter 2022

During the December quarter 2022, UBS generated total group revenue of about $8.03 billion. Although revenues are down approximately 8% as compared to the same period one year prior, the results came in ahead of consensus estimates--which have expected topline to be around $7.9 billion ($100 million beat). Despite the lower revenue base, UBS profitability surged in Q4, and in 2022 overall. For the December quarter, UBS recorded a 23% jump in pre-tax net profits, increasing to $1.7 billion (close to $400 million beat as compared to analyst consensus estimates anchored on approximately $1.3 billion. For the FY 2022, the Swiss bank accumulated $7.6 billion in profits.

UBS Q4 2022 Results

UBS' strong performance was supported by an exceptionally strong wealth management unit, as the bank welcomed clients and AUM 'fleeing' from Credit Suisse, due to concerns surrounding the competitor's financial health. Or as commented by UBS' CEO Ralph Hamers (emphasis added): "Clients turned to us for advice and stability". According to UBS' Q4 reporting, net new fee-generating assets jumped by as much as $60 billion in the FY 2022.

Another major tailwind for the firms profitability was anchored on a more favorable yield environment. UBS' interest income in the banks' wealth management unit, where the company writes loans to clients, surged 35% year over year.

In addition, UBS' investment banking and markets divisions remained arguably resilient, reflecting on the challenging environment in 2022.As compared to Q4 2021, investment banking, fixed income underwriting fees, and equity underwriting fees fell 'only' 16%, 30% and 8% respectively. Especially with regards to investment banking fees, it is worth pointing out that US competitors have lost approximately 50% as compared to 2021.

UBS Q4 2022 Results

Strong Balance Sheet Supports Attractive Shareholder Returns

Investors will likely appreciate that UBS returned a total of $7.3 billion to shareholders, reflecting a 10% equity yield as compared to a market capitalization of less than $70 billion. During 2022, UBS repurchased $5.6 billion worth of shares and distributed $1.7 billion in form of dividends. Notably, the bank said that it is aiming to repurchase another $5 billion worth of shares and 2023. And management also voiced ambitions to increase the dividend by 10%. Summa summarum, all this looks pretty bullish to me.

Finally, UBS' balance sheet remains very strong and (arguably) resilient against the multitude of macro-economic challenges, as the bank continued to post a 14.4% CET1 capital ratio.

Target Price: Raise To $34.46

Reflecting on a higher yield environment for all asset classes, paired with an influx of clients from Credit Suisse I upgrade my EPS expectations for UBS through 2025. I now estimate that UBS's EPS in 2023 will likely expand to somewhere between $2.3 and $2.5. Moreover, I also raise my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $2.55 and $2.65, respectively.

I continue to anchor on a 2% terminal growth rate (slightly below estimated nominal global GDP growth to reflect conservatism), as well as on a 10% cost of equity.

Given the EPS upgrades as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $34.46.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Risks To My Thesis

As I see it, there has been no major risk update since I initiated coverage on LVMH stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before.

Investing in banks implies elevated risk, as the latest Credit Suisse episode has highlighted. But investors should consider that as of Q3 2022, UBS is well capitalized - with an industry leading 14.4% CET1 capital ratio. Moreover, the lion share of UBS banking revenues is connected to wealth management, which is generally not considered as a risk-taking unit, but more like a high-margin advisory business. In any case, investors are advised to closely monitor macro developments, including global economic and financial conditions.

Note, UBS CET1 has is still at 14.4%.

Conclusion

UBS continues to perform in a challenging macro environment, distributing close to $7.3 billion to shareholders in 2022 (10% equity yield). Notably, the bank's Q4 2022 results beat analyst consensus estimates with regards to both revenue and EPS, supporting a bullish thesis. Reflecting on a higher yield environment, paired with an influx of clients from Credit Suisse I upgrade my EPS expectations for UBS through 2025; I now calculate a fair implied target price equal to $34.46/ share.