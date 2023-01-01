Data Update 3 For 2023: Inflation And Interest Rates

Jan. 31, 2023 7:32 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IIGV, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, JIGB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, RBND, LQDB, JHCB, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, HYLD, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, JPHY, BSJO, HYLB, HYLV, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT
Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
13.18K Followers

Summary

  • If 2022 was an unsettling year for equities, as I noted in my second data post, it was an even more tumultuous year for the bond market.
  • If the question is why interest rates rose a lot in 2022, and if your answer to that question is the Fed, you have, in my view, lost the script.
  • Now that 2022 is behind us, the question that you undoubtedly have is where rates are going in 2023, and as with equity returns, I will argue that it rests almost entirely on how inflation evolves over the course of the year.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

If 2022 was an unsettling year for equities, as I noted in my second data post, it was an even more tumultuous year for the bond market. The US treasury market, considered by some still as a safe haven, was anything but safe

historical returns on US 10-year T.Bond - nominal and real

annual returns on stocks and bonds: co-movement between 1928 and 2022

cost of capital

cost of capital

cost of capital

interest rates

This article was written by

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
13.18K Followers
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.