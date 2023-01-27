CHUYN/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Despite the sell-off in tech, including in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), I remain bullish on the sector and on Amazon with its innovative businesses and diverse revenue streams. Its dominant offering in e-commerce, the robust growth of AWS, and even the Prime streaming service continue to create loyal customers and recurring revenue streams. Amazon has been able to develop and leverage its logistics strengths to improve customer satisfaction while also creating a competitive advantage. So, while the short term has been bumpy, the long-term prospects for future growth are bright, making the current price level following the sell-off in the stock an attractive entry point.

Like Amazon, other mega-cap tech darlings of the pandemic having been experiencing declining stock prices, in some cases for greater than a year. And the declines have been significant. While that would be expected for the purely pandemic-driven beneficiaries like Peloton (PTON) and Zoom (ZM), below all-time highs by 94% and 88%, respectively, other more established tech names have also seen their stock prices slashed by as much as 30% or more. Microsoft (MSFT) is down about 30% from its late 2021 high, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is lower by about 35%, and even Apple (AAPL) is down nearly 25% from its 2021 high.

Recent Performance

Amazon's stock is lower by about 44% since the high it reached in July 2021, far underperforming both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 (as represented by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)).

Total Return Since Amazon's July 2021 High (Seeking Alpha)

Amazon's stock reached a low of about $81 during the first week of 2023 and has steadily moved higher during the subsequent weeks. The stock is now higher by about 19% year-to-date, far outpacing the S&P 500 and NASDAQ.

YTD Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Time will tell whether this trend will continue or not, but regardless of near-term performance, the current price remains attractive to long-term investors.

Valuation

Since the company went public in 1997, analysts have struggled to figure out the best way to value Amazon. The company has decades of history showing not much if anything in the way of accounting profits. As a result, looking at the P/E ratio has been of little to no value in understanding the health of the business and whether or not the stock is attractive.

Other key metrics have been much more instructive in terms of the health and growth of the business. Specifically, revenue and operating cash flow have allowed investors a better view into the business. These figures have grown steadily and significantly for years with little reason to believe those trends will not continue, despite the current short-term weakness.

Although sales were pulled forward during the pandemic and have since slowed, they continue to grow, and any relative short-term weakness sets up for an excellent entry point for long-term investors. Looking at the table below, we see that Amazon's revenue and cash flow growth have been below both the sector and its own 5-year history. It is my belief that these outcomes are the result of short-term headwinds and that the company will return to a more robust growth rate in the coming quarters.

Looking at recent valuation ratios of Price/Sales and Price/Cash Flow, we see that the stock is trading well below its 5-year history. While the macro environment has changed, specifically with rising interest rates, a reversion to the historical mean, combined with an improvement of the underlying fundamentals, would result in a significant rise in the stock price from current levels.

Growth and Valuation Metrics AMZN Sector AMZN 5-year Average % Difference to 5-year Average Revenue Growth (YoY) 9.66% 12.17% 27.19% -64.48% Revenue Growth (FWD) 13.15% 11.63% 22.75% -42.21% Operating Cash Flow Growth (YoY) -27.45% -19.01% 25.22% NM Operating Cash Flow Growth (FWD) 6.59% 7.39% 29.76% -77.86% Price/Sales (TTM) 2.07 0.94 3.72 -44.24 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 26.30 14.51 30.14 -12.76% Click to enlarge

Company Guidance

In its third quarter report, the company provided fourth quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects sales of $140-$148 billion, compared to $127.1 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and $137.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. This growth, while underwhelming, also includes an estimated negative impact of 460 basis points due to foreign exchange rates. Given that the dollar was at or near all-time highs and still rising relative to other currencies at the time of the third quarter report, I believe that the impact will be less than expected. During the fourth quarter, the dollar index declined by about 7.7% and has fallen an additional 1.6% since the beginning of 2023.

1-Year Change in the Dollar Index (Seeking Alpha)

Although specific guidance was not given for AWS, the segment represented about 15% of total revenue in the trailing 12 months through the third quarter 2022. AWS revenue has been growing by 25%-30% annually, and despite increased competition, that pace is expected to continue. Supporting that expectation is the large and rapidly growing backlog of new business for the business segment, driven by the proliferation of new services and applications, as well as openings in new geographic locations globally.

Risks

Amazon's business is vulnerable to numerous risks. There are macro factors like recession leading to declining consumer sentiment and spending, plateauing retail sales, slower transition from brick and mortar to online, and competition particularly within retail and cloud computing.

We have already seen layoff announcements from several tech companies, including Amazon. Although the numbers seem large, it is important to maintain some perspective. While tech (including some communication services and consumer discretionary) represents somewhere in the ballpark of 30%-40% of the market value of the S&P 500, total tech employment is estimated at between 3% and 10% of the total U.S. workforce. That's not to say that the layoffs aren't impactful, but they are more likely due to companies right sizing their workforce after the hiring spree of the last couple of years.

Competition in the ecommerce space comes primarily from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), both of which offer brick and mortar stores as well as comprehensive online shopping. Given Amazon's dominant position within ecommerce and the secular trend of retail sales migrating from brick and mortar to online, these competitive threats have been, and should continue to be, manageable.

Meanwhile, Amazon's crown jewel of growth, AWS, is also facing growing competition from Microsoft's Azure and offerings from other companies. While this segment of the business is large and growing at a brisk pace, the rate of growth has been slowing incrementally in recent quarters. As mentioned above, growth is expected to continue at a robust pace of 25%+ annually as the backlog of work continues to grow. Margins at AWS have also experienced temporary headwinds, driven in part by stock-based compensation and rising energy costs.

Other ongoing risks on Amazon management's radar include the company's dependence on third-party sellers, supply chain disruptions, and cybersecurity threats.

Catalysts

From a macroeconomic perspective, Amazon, like most companies, would be helped by an economic soft landing. If the U.S. economy is able to absorb higher interest rates while maintaining positive GDP growth and strong employment, then this will create a tailwind for most businesses. In that scenario, consumer sentiment and consumer spending will improve, leading to revenue growth and higher gross margins. While some may not believe that avoiding a recession is possible, I have a more optimistic view. I see a scenario where a deep or prolonged recession is avoided, and in its place may be what Loyola Marymount University professor Sung Won Sohn calls a "rolling recession". In that scenario, distinct segments of the economy experience a contraction at different times, rather than the entire economy contracting at once. We have already seen a slowdown in housing and some tech layoffs, but overall employment and consumer spending remain strong.

Separate from macro factors, AWS will continue to drive revenue and profitability, as will Amazon's rapidly growing advertising business. While dependence on third-party sellers can be viewed as a potential risk, it is also a source of growth for the company. Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) has been enormously successful for the company, while also opening sales channels for many small and medium-sized businesses.

Amazon's move into live sports broadcasting through its partnership with the NFL has been extremely successful in generating viewership, advertising opportunities and growing the number of Prime membership subscriptions. The success of this effort is expected to expand to other sporting and live events.

Other efforts and "bets" that could be future revenue drivers include grocery with ongoing investments in delivery and pickup services, healthcare, and the proliferation of the Internet of Things. Within healthcare, Amazon bought PillPack for $1 billion a few years ago, and the company is also penetrating the industry through its partnership with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and by developing its own healthcare products and services.

Final Thoughts

Amazon will release earnings on the February 2nd. The expectation is for revenue of $140-$148 billion, based on guidance provided during the Q3 2022 conference call. As I mentioned above, all else equal, the decline in the dollar during the fourth quarter might result in an upside surprise for the quarter. Furthermore, because the dollar has continued to slide since the quarter ended, it is reasonable to expect a more positive outlook for 2023 than what was previously anticipated. That said, I am more interested in the long-term viability and growth of the business, not what happens quarter to quarter. Undoubtedly, Amazon has faced some challenges in recent quarters, and may continue to do so, but the foundation of the business is strong, and the future is bright. The businesses within the Amazon family are innovative, efficient, and in high demand. As a long-term investor, these are key factors that must be present prior to deploying capital in an individual company. I also have confidence that company management will be successful in navigating any market conditions, effectively leverage valuable company assets, and deliver significant value to shareholders. With these thoughts in mind, I have recently added to my position and will hold through the earnings announcement, and from there will either average up or average down in my position depending on the outcome of the earnings announcement.

Thank you for reading. I look forward to your feedback in the comment section below.