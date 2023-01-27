Amazon: Finding Long-Term Value In Short-Term Uncertainty

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
Summary

  • The sell-off in tech, and specifically in Amazon, has created opportunities for long-term investors.
  • Despite recent slowing growth and weakness in operating cash flow, Amazon is well-positioned to increase sales and margins, driven by growth in AWS, advertising, live sports, and Prime memberships.
  • The stock is trading below multi-year multiples of sales and cash flow.
  • Foreign exchange, a headwind during the last two years, may prove to be a source of an upside surprise for Q4 2022 earnings and boost management’s 2023 outlook.

Amazon family

CHUYN/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Despite the sell-off in tech, including in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), I remain bullish on the sector and on Amazon with its innovative businesses and diverse revenue streams. Its dominant offering in e-commerce, the robust growth of AWS, and

Total Return Since Amazon's July 2021 High

Total Return Since Amazon's July 2021 High (Seeking Alpha)

YTD Total Return

YTD Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

1-Year Change in the Dollar Index

1-Year Change in the Dollar Index (Seeking Alpha)

As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. With experience at both wire houses and RIAs, I have worked extensively with high net worth individuals, successful families, and non-profit institutions. My focus has always been to educate clients of the benefit of maintaining a long-term view that is goal-oriented, and insulated from the day-to-day noise. I believe that investors who base portfolio construction on a durable strategy, while avoiding tactical moves, are best served and will realize a more favorable investment experience. In addition to my professional experience, I have also earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation. The opinions expressed here are my own and not that of my employer.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN GOOGL MSFT QQQ SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

