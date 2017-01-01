Amid a potential rebound in 2023 and continued high volatility in the markets, investors have to be diligent about consistently reviewing the positions in our portfolios, especially where fundamental stories have changed.
I'm putting Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) under this microscope. This collectibles and toymaker had been one of my favorite quirky, little-known small cap plays, but with fundamentals likely darkening heading into 2023, it's a good time to trim the position. The company reported dismal Q3 results, and immediately afterward announced a leadership transition that re-instated a former CEO as well as beginning the search for a new CFO.
Year to date, shares of Funko have made a modest ~12% bounceback, but is still far from recovering the ~$20 levels from pre-November earnings. In my view, the path to get there has become tremendously challenging.
I am downgrading my view on Funko to neutral and am recommending that investors move to the sidelines. I now view this company as a relatively balanced grab bag of positives and negatives.
On the bright side for Funko, I'm still holding onto these longer-term bullish drivers:
The near term, however, looks murkier with these red flags to watch:
In my view, the best move here is to migrate to the sidelines.
Let's zoom into what happened in the business in the third quarter (reported in November) to understand what risks are ahead for Funko. A summary of the Q3 results is shown below:
Growth was fine, so far. Funko grew revenue at a 37% y/y pace to $365.6 million, coming in well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $319.6 million (+19% y/y) despite decelerating sharply from 63% y/y growth in Q2.
Guidance, however, was a bit more worrying. The company's FY22 revenue range of $1.29-$1.33 billion implies $300-$340 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, which is a range of -4% y/y to 1% y/y growth.
Per CEO Andrew Perlmutter's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:
Turning to channel highlights. Within wholesale, we saw strong growth from our mass partners despite broadly high levels of inventory at retail. While Funko products continue to be traffic drivers for our retail partners, we have seen some order delays or reductions given the broader economic climate.
Our results in direct-to-consumer, which I'll speak to you shortly, highlight the continued strength of the Funko brand. However, we do expect these wholesale order reductions and delays to persist in the short term given the current macro environment. These expectations have been reflected in our full year guidance.
Our DTC channel saw another quarter of strong double-digit growth exceeding 30% and representing what we like to call our single largest customer by net sales. Average order value and traffic across our e-commerce sites were both up strong double-digits."
In other words - Funko moves a lot of product through its reseller channel. If partners are feeling pressure and end up de-stocking Funko products / not replenishing inventory to standard levels, end-customer sell through could end up getting hurt.
The other concern is on profitability. Gross margins declined by 100bps y/y, though the company noted that there was some impact from timing of freight costs that should correct in future quarters.
However, we do note that SG&A costs expanded by 64% y/y. The company notes that this was driven by investments in infrastructure, particularly around warehouse management, to support growth. This has taken a huge bite out of operating income, which declined -34% y/y to $17.4 million, while operating margins shrunk in more than half (500bps) to just 4.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margins, meanwhile, also slipped 520bps to 9.8%.
We also need to watch the impacts to liquidity. Funko's cash balances dropped to a dangerously low $25 million as of the end of Q3, while debt also rose to $250 million. The company does have a lot of inventory to unwind heading into Q4 - and in a fad-driven consumer products business, this could be a dangerous position for Funko to be in as 2023 unfolds.
With giant downward swings to profitability and no line of sight to recovery, as well as potential risks to growth as channel partners take a cautious stance on ordering inventory from Funko, there is a lot of room for trends to turn south for the company in 2023. With so many other great growth names still on sale after last year's decline, I'd recommend moving to the sidelines on Funko.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
