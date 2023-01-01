Netflix: Recovery Is On Track But This Is Largely Reflected In The Share Price

Jan. 31, 2023 8:28 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
SMR Finance profile picture
SMR Finance
5 Followers

Summary

  • Netflix still has significant potential for long-term growth. The latest actions by management (introducing an ad-based tier and cracking down on password sharing) should prove revenue accretive in the medium term, in my view.
  • Subscribers’ growth was strong and broad-based in 4Q2022. UCAN and EMEA returned to posting meaningful growth, which likely indicates that the ad-based tier is showing early signs of success.
  • F/X has been a key headwind for Netflix in FY2022, especially since 55% of the company’s streaming revenue is now generated from international markets.
  • The rally in the share price is justified but most likely all the good news has been priced in.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome SMR Finance as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Netflix, BBC iPlayer, News, Speedtest and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Total Subs

Calculated by Author using data from the company

Subs by Region

Calculated by Author using data from the company

Subs Additions

Calculated by Author using data from the company

ARM

Calculated by Author using data from the company

Revenue

Calculated by Author using data from the company

Operating Income

Calculated by Author using data from the company

Forecasts and Scenarios

Calculated by Author using data from the company

This article was written by

SMR Finance profile picture
SMR Finance
5 Followers
I am an experienced investment analyst with a strong background in equity analysis across multiple industries. I enjoy identifying high-quality companies with solid growth potential, unique business models, and forward-looking management teams.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.