Michael Vi

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is one of the most attractive SaaS stocks out there, with a large moat serving a recession resistant customer base. The company has historically had one of the best returns on its sales and marketing spend, as well as a strong history of expansion once it lands a customer. Its move away from Salesforce.com's (CRM) technology, meanwhile, will eventually improve margins and open up adjacent markets.

Company Profile

VEEV was born out of its CRM solution for the life sciences industry being built on top of Salesforce.com's platform, where VEEV founder Peter Gassner was previously Senior VP of Technology. The company pays Salesforce a per seat licensing fee with minimum payment commitments for use of its technology.

VEEV's Commercial Solutions helps life science companies commercialize their products, while R&D Solutions helps them develop their products.

Commercial Solutions consists of the aforementioned CRM platform as well as other data and analytics products built specifically to help life science companies commercialize their products more efficiently and effectively.

R&D Solutions products, meanwhile, are built around its Vault platform, which is a cloud enterprise content management platform designed to help life science companies with the development of drugs and medical devices. Vault is built on VEEV's own proprietary platform and not that of Salesforce.

Last quarter, VEEV announced that it decided not to renew its agreement with Salesforce when it expires in September 2025 and that it will move Veeva CRM customers over to its Veeva Vault Platform. Existing customers will be able to continue to use the Salesforce platform until September 2030. The company said the transition will not have any material change on its 2025 targets.

Opportunities

VEEV caters to a $2.2 trillion life science niche that is both growth oriented and defensive in nature, and it is the clear leader in providing CRM, analytics, and content management solutions to help companies in this industry develop and commercialize their drugs and medical devices.

Meanwhile, it has grown the right way, generating additional revenue efficiently and not growing at any cost. This can be seen in the strong payback on its sales and marketing spend. In addition, it makes a solid margin on professional services, unlike some SaaS names that use professional services as a loss leader.

Sale & Marketing Efficiency (Company Filings)

One of the company's biggest strengths is its constant innovation. It continually adds new modules and functionality of its offerings and was able to establish a second major product suite with its Vault Platform for helping life science companies develop drugs and medical devices. This has helped land not only new customers, but to continually grow within its well-established customer base.

Its Vault product suite has been growing rapidly and appears to still be in the early days of its opportunity. While currently a smaller portion of VEEV's business, the company expects the segment to be 60% of its revenue in CY25, which it is projecting to be $3 billion in aggregate. The TAM in this segment is clearly larger, as there are a lot of early-stage companies developing drugs that don't have approved products, while large companies are always looking to develop new drugs.

Digital clinical trials is one area of growth within R&D Products that VEEV is targeting. In October, the company announced it has signed up 40 CROs (contract research organizations) to its Veeva Vault CMS. Among the firms that selected the product include 4 of the top 6 CROs - Labcorp (LH), Parexel, the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), and Syneos Health (SYNH).

Discussing digital trials at a prior analyst day, Jim Reilly, head of VEEV's Development Cloud, said:

"So that's Veeva's vision for Digital Trials, a platform that is patient-centric, which means a single experience for the patients' needs to engage in research. Decentralized, meaning bring the trial to the patient by allowing for remote options such as virtual visits. And then finally, paperless, to remove the paper that is still rampant in the process and thereby digitizing the information flow. "If we do this well, we think with our customers, we can lead the industry to trials that are 25% faster at 25% less cost. It's a very different approach that hasn't been attempted before. Our strategy is to provide great software specifically designed for each stakeholder. So there's the back office for the sponsors, their operations, that's the clinical suite for them to manage their internal shop and the data that they manage."

Finally, the move away from Saleforce's platform represents a big opportunity down the road. Eventually, switching to its own platform will help with margins down the line. However, the bigger opportunity is that it will allow VEEV to move into some adjacent industries like regulated manufacturers in the areas of consumer products and chemicals that it previously wasn't allowed to compete in on the CRM side due to its agreement with Salesforce.

Risks

While VEEV has a strong moat in a nice niche, it is not completely immune to what is happening in the capital markets or overall macro environment. The company reduced guidance slightly last quarter due to funding tightening up at early-stage companies, FX headwinds, and some weakness in its Crossix business.

Early-stage biotech tech companies are reliant on the capital markets, and if the capital markets severely tighten up it can lead to less spending among these firms or even bankruptcies.

VEEV purchased Crossix in November 2019 for $428 million. Its analytics platform is used to help life science companies maximize media investments. Thus, this part of the business, while not massive, can be impacted if ad budgets are reined in.

The company also has some slight customer concentration risk, with its top-10 customers representing 36% of revenue in fiscal 2021. Numbers would take the hit if it lost a top customer, although it is very entrenched with most of its large customers and the larger risk probably lies with smaller customers.

Moving away from Salesforce's technology is also a risk. Salesforce will be allowed to compete for life science customers once the agreement winds down if it wants to focus on this vertical. Also, there is never a 100% guarantee that the transition to Vault CRM will be seamless, so there is execution risk.

Valuation

Company Filings, Finbox

VEEV currently trades at around 10.2x fiscal year 2024 (ending in January) revenue, while its EBITDA multiple is 26.4x. For fiscal-year 2025, it trades at 8.8x revenue and 22.2x EBITDA. (Note that for the Enterprise Value part of the equation I include 14.2 million dilutive options using the treasury method.)

VEEV has historically traded at a high P/S ratio, with a P/S ratio of over 19x for the last four years. You'd have to go back to 2016 to see a ratio under 10x.

Finbox

Conclusion

VEEV has everything you want in a SaaS company. It has a dominant position with a large moat as the leading cloud software company for CRM, data management, and analytics. Once a life science company immerses its data into VEEV's platform, the cost and hassle to switch platforms becomes cumbersome. Said another way, high switching costs makes its solutions extremely sticky.

And of course, there is VEEV's sales and marketing efficiency, which historically has seen a payback in gross profit dollar of a year or under. It has bumped up to about a year and a half over the past 12 months, but it is still extremely efficient.

At the same time, it has nicely executed on its land and expand strategy. VEEV's net subscription revenue renewal rate of 119%, 124%, and 121% its last three fiscal years is evidence of this, as is its increasing average products per customer for both Commercial and R&D. Once a customer implements a VEEV solution, it tends to keep adding more modules and/or seats over time.

Commercial

Commercial Segment Products Per Customer (Company Presentation)

R&D

R&D Segment Product Per Customer (Company Presentation)

VEEV is also continually innovating. All too often, SaaS companies get stuck on one core product and a few add-on modules. VEEV, however, started with a core CRM platform for the life sciences industry, added numerous modules, and then created a second product category to help with the development of drugs in 2012. R&D Solutions, powered by its Vault platform, is now the company's primary growth driver.

Breaking into a third category adds optionality, and VEEV's Quality Suite, which is currently part of the R&D segment, is the frontrunner in this area. VEEV's Quality Suite has been evolving and supports the needs of quality assurance, quality control, and manufacturing. This also ties into VEEV breaking away from Salesforce, as this product suite is particularly well suited for the regulated manufacturers market in the areas of consumer products and chemicals.

Moving away from Salesforce's platform it will help with margins down the line, but it will also allow VEEV to compete on the CRM side in some adjacent industries like regulated manufacturers. The combination of a specialized CRM for regulated manufacturers combined with its Quality Suite could become a powerful offering.

While moving away from Salesforce technology adds some risk, the amount of data and customizations that VEEV has done for its existing client base is expected to be migrated over, which makes switching pretty difficult.

VEEV has always traded at a high revenue multiple given its attractive characteristics. However, 2022's tech sell-off has made the stock the most attractively priced it's been in a long time, giving long-term investors an attractive entry point to start building a position ahead of the company's next chapter. That said, I'd like the stock even more if it fell below $150.