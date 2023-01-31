UBS Group AG (UBS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 7:34 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.69K Followers

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Mackey - Head, IR

Ralph Hamers - Group CEO & President, Group Executive Board

Sarah Youngwood - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flora Bocahut - Jefferies

Andrew Lim - Societe Generale

Adam Terelak - Mediobanca

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Stefan Stalmann - Bernstein Autonomous

Piers Brown - HSBC

Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas Exane

Anke Reingen - RBC Capital Markets

Magdalena Stoklosa - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Coombs - Citigroup

Amit Goel - Barclays Bank

Nicolas Payen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the fourth quarter 2022 results presentation. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Mackey, UBS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Sarah Mackey

Good morning and welcome, everyone.

Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors in our annual report together with disclosures in our SEC filings.

On Slide 2, you can see our agenda for today. It's now my pleasure to hand over to Ralph Hamers, Group CEO.

Ralph Hamers

Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everyone. Great that you're all on the call. I will take you through the results like I used to. In 2020, we delivered for our clients and shareholders, and that was in challenging market conditions. We provided sound advice to our clients, partnered with them to help achieve their goals.

Our strategy and what differentiates UBS is clear. And as shown on this Slide 3 here, we are globally diversified with leading positions across the U.S., Asia

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.