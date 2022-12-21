Stefonlinton

Investment thesis

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock had a rather tough last 12 months with share price declining more than 20% mainly on disappointing FQ1 2023 results (financial quarter ended August 2022). But the company is implementing transformation by streamlining its services which results in significant cost optimization proved by FQ2 2023 financials. Given expanding cost reduction plans together with favorable valuation metrics and dividends secured, I believe that, at the moment, FedEx stock represents an appealing long-term investment opportunity.

Company information

FedEx Corp. is a leading international provider of package delivery, e-commerce, and related services. The company's business segments are FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight. The company has approximately 700 aircraft, more than 82,000 motorized vehicles, and nearly 550,000 employees. The shares are a component of the S&P 500.

FedEx has three major segments: FedEx Express (49% of FY2022 revenue), Ground (35%), Freight (10%), and Other (5%).

In June 2022, the company boosted the annualized payout by 53% to $4.60. The dividend is secure and expected to grow, according to the consensus forecast: estimates are at $4.60 for FY23 and $4.96 for FY24.

Cost reduction matters more than revenue growth

Last month the company released its fiscal 2nd quarter 2023 results, which exceeded consensus expectations in terms of earnings.

The company missed consensus forecasts on revenue by almost $1 bln. Revenue for the quarter decreased by 3% to $22.8 billion mainly because all segments saw a decrease in volumes. Despite missing consensus estimates on revenue due to softening demand, the company was able to beat expectations in terms of EPS: adjusted diluted EPS of $3.18 beat the consensus forecast of $2.82. It was possible mainly by prioritizing actions to quickly reduce costs to align fiscal 2023 costs with weaker-than-expected volume.

Along with the results, the management team announced that they have re-established their FY23 guidance, which had been withdrawn when they released 1st quarter earnings. The new guidance is for adjusted EPS of $13-$14, which is lower than the initial forecast of $22.50-$24.50 that was issued in June.

To achieve its guidance during the current tough macro environment, Company's management identified $3.7 billion in discrete cost reductions relative to the plans going into fiscal '23, which is $1 billion higher than the projection which was announced during previous earnings calls. A large portion of those savings is expected to come from Express segments mainly via reduced flight frequencies. Year-to-date, the company significantly reduced international routes and U.S. domestic routes. According to Mike Lenz, the company's Vice-President, these initiatives led to pulling down U.S. domestic flight hours by 6% and international flight hours down 7% in the second quarter year-over-year.

During the last earnings call, it was indicated that volumes are expected to bottom during this financial year, and recent news demonstrates to us that company management is ready to act proactively being committed to its cost-savings plan. For example, ahead of the December holiday season, FDX furloughed an undisclosed number of drivers for 90 days effective from December 1, 2022.

To mitigate lowered demand the company also reacted to lowering demand by reducing the frequency of flights - 23 domestic flights and 9 international were halted. The effect of this exercise will be in place for the fiscal Q3 2023 results of FDX.

Starting into calendar 2023 the company continued focusing on rapidly implementing cost savings by cutting its Sunday deliveries. According to the company's spokesperson: "Effective mid-March, Sunday residential delivery service will be available to more than 50% of the U.S. population, primarily in densely populated areas with proven customer demand. This adjustment will enable FedEx Ground to boost efficiencies while maintaining a competitive advantage in weekend coverage."

From a more long-term costs optimization perspective, during the latest Investor Day, which took place on 29 June 2022, the company highlighted its financial goals for the financial year 2025, which included plans for widening operating margins, maintaining dividend payouts at 25%, and compounding adjusted EPS annual growth rate within 14-19% range through the fiscal year 2025. To achieve new goals, FDX management plans to increase profitability in the Express, Ground, and Freight segments by controlling costs. To achieve this, the company launched a DRIVE transformation program that aims to save an additional $4 billion by 2025 and a network optimization strategy that is expected to provide $2 billion in long-term benefits.

It is also very important, that the company has been investing to streamline its delivery network not only domestically, but internationally as well. To grow in Europe the company made a strategic acquisition by getting control over TNT Express for $4.8 billion in May 2016. This acquisition has helped the company strengthen its position in the European delivery market, however, the integration process was long and painful. But now this process of bringing together American and European business of FDX in line is over and the company is looking forward to starting benefiting from the integration.

Completion of FDX integration in Europe is a capstone moment because now the company will benefit both in the air and on the ground. According to the company's Regional President in Europe, Karen Reddington, the air network integration would bring annual benefits of $75m to $100m by the fiscal year 2025. From the ground business perspective, she underlined the company's unique competitive advantage in the European market:

We are the only carrier in Europe that offers both a parcel and freight network. This is a unique proposition. And this network goes all the way from Turkey in the east through to the tip of Portugal. We can reach the major European centers in less than 48 hours.

To improve free cash flows, the company is also significantly lowering its capital expenditures - with the lower demand environment, management is deferring and slowing the pace of capital projects striving to emphasize on using available assets more efficiently and reducing overall capital intensity.

To conclude this part, the near term will certainly be challenging: сonsensus EPS estimates project a decrease of almost 34% for the full financial year, but FDX is highly likely to be approaching some of its worst quarters. I have a high conviction here because consensus forecasts see EPS starting a rebound starting FQ1 2024 as unfavorable macroeconomic factors' pressure will weaken. From my point of view, if management can execute their cost optimization plans its guide could prove conservative, especially if a recession occurs, and also given that volumes in Express and Ground have been down for multiple quarters in a row - leading to an eventual easy setup when the economy bottoms.

DDM suggests FDX is cheap

To value the stock on a fundamental basis, since FDX is a blue-chip stock with a rich history of growing dividends, here I implemented Dividend Discount Model (DDM) for fair value calculation. As I did before, assumptions for the model were selected conservatively to ensure that the margin of safety is in place.

Gurufocus currently estimates FDX WACC at 6.62%, to be more conservative I decided to round it up to 7%. Next year's, i.e. FY 2024, dividend consensus is forecast at $4.96. For the dividend growth rate I implemented 5% even though historically the company consistently demonstrated double-digit percentage dividends CAGR:

So, incorporating these three variables into the DDM formula, I ended up with the following:

I consider that dividends are secured and dividend growth is highly likely which is backed up by SA Quant ratings as well:

First, to challenge my calculations above I also used peer and historical multiple comparisons. In terms of price/earnings ratio, FDX shares are currently trading at 11-times of consensus FY24 EPS estimate, by far below historical 5 and 10-year averages:

Second, from a price/sales perspective, the shares are trading at a multiple of 0.52, which is significantly below the ten-year range for 5y median of 0.70-0.95:

Based on the analysis above, I believe that shares are trading at attractive valuation levels, particularly if management can get back on track with its five-year plan. My 12-month target price is around the $240-250 range, which is close to 15 times of consensus FY24 EPS estimate of 16.82, still by far below the midpoint of the historical range.

Potential risks to consider

FedEx's performance is closely tied to the economic conditions in the US and Europe, and its demand for parcel deliveries is affected by both consumer and industrial markets. There is a risk that inflation may impact consumer spending and e-commerce levels, which could negatively impact FedEx's forecast for 2023 and 2024. The company's ability to generate profit in the next business cycle will depend on its ongoing efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

The company faces the potential for increased competition from rivals and even former customers like Amazon, which could impact the market share in a business that heavily relies on price and quality of service. However, FedEx aims to mitigate this risk by utilizing its broad network to offer international customers access to destinations not covered by competitors. In the past, FedEx's management acknowledged that Amazon accounted for 1.3% of total revenue, but in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company ended its domestic express shipping relationship with Amazon to focus on other customers. In the second quarter of 2020, FedEx ended its ground shipping contract with Amazon.

And last, but not least - the company's earnings are susceptible to swings in fuel costs. On the other hand, FDX is expected to continue to use fuel surcharges to hedge against changes in fuel prices.

Bottom line

To sum up, I am encouraged that FDX is taking proactive cost reduction measures to mitigate the effects of softening volumes and preparing itself to get additional incremental margin leverage once the macroeconomic environment becomes more favorable. My DDM calculations which were supported by historical multiples comparisons suggest that the stock is currently trading at a deep discount of about 25%. Given this fact as well as the strong dividends payout record, I believe that this stock is a buy. Also, technicals add confidence to my thesis since FDX shares are currently traded at prices near $184, below the median point of their 52-week range of $142-$256.