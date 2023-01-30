Peak Earnings Season Kicks Off This Week With 3 Potential Surprises

Jan. 31, 2023 8:30 AM ETAMZN, FTV, GOOG, GOOGL, JNPR, MCO, META, PTC, SNAP, SPOT, TEAM, WHR
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
48 Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 blended EPS growth for Q4 continues to fall, now expected to come in at -5.0%.
  • Peak earnings season kicks off this week with 1,104 global companies expected to report.
  • All eyes on Big Tech this week: META, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL.
  • Potential surprises this week: WHR, SPOT, SNAP.

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you

Originally posted on January 30, 2023

Another week of drab earnings results has passed, and despite some decent results from big names such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA) which both beat on the bottom

Top earnings announcements - week of January 30, 2023

Wall Street Horizon

Q4 earnings seasons announcement dates - North America versus worldwide

Wall Street Horizon

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
48 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.