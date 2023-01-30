BioXcel Therapeutics: IGALMI Is Likely A Dud In The Real-World

Summary

  • BioXcel Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical firm based in Connecticut that develops therapies for central nervous system and immuno-oncology disorders.
  • Its lead products are IGALMI and BXCL701, with IGALMI having received FDA approval.
  • IGALMI is a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine indicated for the treatment of acute agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.
  • The market for the treatment of acute agitation is saturated and includes many drugs that have been in use for years, which presents a challenge for IGALMI as it does not offer unique benefits or differentiation over existing drugs for agitation.
  • IGALMI is unlikely to be successful due to limitations in real-world applicability and safety concerns. Investors should not assign value to it.

Introduction

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical firm located in Connecticut, United States. The company's objective is to market and develop therapies for the treatment of central nervous system and immuno-oncology disorders. The company, established in 2017, aims to enhance patient outcomes

Healthcare provider & patient advocate (RN, BSN) | I follow select biotech/tech narratives closely

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

