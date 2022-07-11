Eagle Bulk Shipping: The Tailwinds For Recovery Remain Excellent

Feb. 03, 2023 4:00 PM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)GNK, GOGL, SBLK1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • EGLE may further ride immense tailwinds for TCE rate recovery moving forward, buoyed by China's reopening cadence and growth in demand for coal/grains by 2023.
  • The company also persisted in its strategic vessel renewal and growth program since 2017, divesting older Supramaxes while acquiring modern Ultramaxes.
  • The management's focus on mid-sized dry bulk fleets may also contribute to its improved TCE rates ahead against its peers such as GOGL, SBLK, and GNK.
  • Therefore, we remain optimistic about its forward execution.

Casual young man in jeans flying

Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The tailwinds for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.'s (NYSE:EGLE) recovery appear robust, since the management previously reported that approximately 65% of its cargo was comprised of infrastructure-related commodities such as steel, cement, scrap, and nickel ore. The

EGLE 1Y Stock Price

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.05K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.