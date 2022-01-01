Recession Forecasts At Odds With Bullish Formations

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Marketplace

Summary

  • Despite mounting evidence supporting recession forecasts, the stock market remains at odds with that outlook.
  • Such leaves investors in a predicament of avoiding a further drawdown in the equity markets but not wanting to miss out on a potential recovery.
  • History is exceptionally clear about the impact of higher interest rates on economic growth, employment, and personal incomes.

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

Despite mounting evidence supporting recession forecasts, the stock market remains at odds with that outlook. Such leaves investors in a predicament of avoiding a further drawdown in the equity markets but not wanting to miss out on a potential

no durable rally in stocks until cycle turns

economic output composite index vs. LEI 6-mo ROC

bullish formations

bullish

bullish percent index vs. S&P 500 index

equities have typically troughed 6-9 months before earnings reach their low in past bear markets.

The Federal Reserve & Financial Crisis

CPI annual inflation rate (%)

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
29.72K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.