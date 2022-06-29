Amazon: All Eyes On A Single Number

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. has diverse business segments which can deliver growth over the long term.
  • However, in the near term, the stock trajectory will depend largely on the growth of operating income in Amazon Web Services.
  • AWS has delivered the entire operating income of Amazon in the last few quarters as the North America and International segments reported losses.
  • The YoY revenue growth and operating margin of AWS have seen declines in the last few quarters due to tougher comps which are hurting the overall operating income growth of AWS.
  • Despite tough comps, Amazon’s AWS could be a surprise winner in this quarter, which can improve the positive sentiments toward Amazon stock.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock has rebounded in the last few weeks after seeing a massive decline following Q3 2022 earnings. Wall Street eagerly awaits the Q4 2022 earnings report (expected Thursday

Net sales growth of AWS in the last few quarters.

Company Filings

Steady decline in the operating margin of AWS in last two quarters.

Company Filings

Advertising revenue is still less than 50% of AWS segment.

Company Filings

AWS delivered all the operating income for Amazon in recent quarters.

Company Filings

Gartner estimates a good year for growth in cloud business as the headwinds of 2022 decline.

Gartner

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

