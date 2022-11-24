ConocoPhillips: Strong APLNG Results Will Buoy Thursday's Q4 Report

Jan. 31, 2023 10:03 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)OGFGF, OGFGY, CVX, PXD2 Comments
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.59K Followers

Summary

  • After picking up an additional 10% interest in APLNG last February, COP is likely to see a $600-plus billion distribution from the asset in Q4.
  • That will be a bright-spot in a quarter where, sequentially, oil and gas prices were lower. However, COP's full-year FY22 earnings are likely to come in ~$14/share.
  • Perhaps more interesting is what COP decides to do with its variable dividend - which, last quarter, was $0.70/share. My estimate is for a variable dividend declaration of $0.56/share.
ConocoPhillips Building reflecting the winter sun, Anchorage, Alaska, USA

mtcurado

Many shareholders will likely remember that, back in February of last year, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) closed on a transaction for an additional 10% interest in Asia Pacific LNG ("APLNG") from Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGY) for $1.645 billion

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.59K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.